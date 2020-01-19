Benchtalk: January 17, 2020

At the Center this week

Enjoy a cathartic and educational painting experience to wind down after hitting the slopes with Watercolor & Wine Series: (Thursday, January 16). Then see how the pros do it with a visit to the Art Studio Gallery Featured Artists Opening Reception (Saturday, January 18). The Art Studio Gallery features the work of six outstanding visual arts workshop instructors and artists. End with a Thursday happy hour learning all about tequila and mezcal at the Culinary Arts Spirits Series (January 23).

Mountain Roots kids cooking class

Mountain Roots invites kids ages 10 to 16 to join the Mountain Roots Kids Cook! Winter Session, “Baker’s Delight.” Register at mountainrootsfoodproject.org. The classes take place Mondays, 4 to 6 p.m. from January 27 through March 9 at Oh Be Joyful Church. Baking is fun, warming, exciting and delicious. With different recipes each week, you’ll bake scrumptious main courses, desserts and sides. Learn the exciting science behind baking as you develop your skills in the kitchen and with the oven.

Parent tasting night will be at the last class. The $20 Choice Pass discount is available, as are scholarships. Allergies can be accommodated. Contact Sasha with any questions, at sasha@mountainrootsfoodproject.org.

Barre Sculpting with GAC

Pretend to be a ballerina (no performance required) as you learn all the athletic moves in an hour-long barre workout class. Lift your seat, tone your muscles, and feel the burn on Wednesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The winter session runs January 22 to March 11 (with 11 classes total). Use the fundamentals of ballet, yoga, and Pilates to sculpt long lean dancer bodies. All of the movements are small and will work each of your muscles to fatigue. This is a low-impact, full-body workout designed to make you stronger not only physically but also mentally. No dance experience is required, and Guys are welcome! Bring a yoga mat and optional additions: 2 to 5 lb. hand weights, resistance bands, small Pilates ball and/or yoga blocks. The instructor is Alexandria Rodriguez. The cost for the entire winter session of 11 classes is $110, or $102 for Gunnison Arts Center members, or $13 per class on a drop-in basis.

Peer services can help

The Center for Mental Health is offering a program free to the public: Peer Services. A peer is a caring community member who has walked through his or her own journey with mental health issues and is there to help you find your way through difficult times. Unlike therapy, a peer guides you from his or her own personal experience and can meet you for fun activities like walks, Nordic skiing, or coffee around town.

Peers can address substance use issues, depression, anxiety and more. For more information call or text (970) 596-6287.

Birthdays:

January 16- Ric Ems, Barbara Winter

January 17- Alex Reinhardt, Allan Roman, Toby Martineau

January 18- Al Smith, John Gregg, Elle St. Pierre

January 19- Tanner Gordon, Ashley Sargent, Isabel Aragon, Alan Bernholtz

January 20- Annie Rijks, Blake Woodward, Tim Essig, Aaron Huckstep, Lauren Murry

January 21- Rudy Damjanovich, Linda Carr

January 22- Savannah Talbot, John Nelson, Alyosha Paden