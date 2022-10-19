CB council pondering RV Dump Station dilemma

With no easy answer, council prepping for tough decision in November

[ by Mark Reaman ]

Acknowledging that there is no perfect resolution over what to do with the town’s RV Dump Station, the Crested Butte town council on Monday asked for some more informational points from the staff but indicated they want to decide on what direction to head as soon as next month. While the council members expressed empathy for neighbors who reside mainly in the Paradise Park neighborhood near the dump station and wastewater treatment plant, some made it clear they felt town had a certain responsibility to not simply close the only dump station located in the North Valley.

A previous council made the decision to close the dump station in 2021 but after hearing negative feedback they decided to keep it open for two more years and look for an alternate site with the help of regional partners like Gunnison County through the Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation (STOR) committee and Forest Service. But no other alternative proved adequate, and the two-year period expires in 2023. As budgeting work has started for next year, the town staff asked this council what they wanted to do with the site.

The council was presented with four alternatives: 1) Close and permanently decommission the station; 2) Close the facility but do not decommission it while studying environmental impacts for the next two years; 3) Keep the facility open and add additional traffic calming measures while assessing possible relocation sites if the Whetstone housing project happens, thus potentially making a usable spot between Whetstone and town possible for a new RV dump station. Staff estimated that relocation was at least five years away; 4) Keep the current facility open and put more permanent traffic mitigation measures in the neighborhood.

In a memo to the council, community development director Troy Russ made clear that “the impacts facing the neighborhood from the RV Dump Station have increased and should be further addressed by the town.”

Russ also noted that there has been a significant drop in traffic along Butte Avenue between 2021 and 2022 most likely due to the relocation of the town’s Slate River put-in from the Rec Path Bridge to Pyramid Avenue. “Traffic volumes and speeds are less than what is experienced on the west side of town on Whiterock Avenue and Kebler Pass, or Red Lady Avenue and the impacts from the CB Community School. The impacts are comparable to Butte Avenue near Peanut Lake Road,” Russ pointed out.

Tough choices but look at everything

No one on council agreed with the second option saying that a study would likely be inconclusive. Councilmembers then asked for even more potential alternatives.

Mayor Ian Billick asked why moving the station to the west side of the wastewater treatment plant couldn’t work. Town manager Dara MacDonald said there was not enough current flow into the plant from that direction so it would take a lot of water to make it work which would be expensive. There were also logistical issues with the town’s public works yard. Billick asked for specific figures in terms of both water and money. “Whatever we do will be hard and expensive,” he said. “So let’s get all the information.”

Councilmember Anna Fenerty floated the idea of closing off the section of road where the station is currently located and making it part of the wastewater treatment plant campus and giving RVs more room to maneuver.

Councilmember Beth Goldstone asked if some alternative sites were eliminated from the STOR discussions simply because of money. She wanted to see definitive costs of moving the facility even if it meant purchasing land, which town staff said would likely automatically add $1 million to the cost of relocation. She hoped that the town’s regional partners would help foot the bill if another adequate but expensive site was found.

Councilmember Chris Haver also hoped that the regional partners could add input and possibly financial help if need be.

Councilmember Jason MacMillan asked for data on illegal dumping of waste in the backcountry. He was told that information was scarce, but Gunnison Forest District ranger Dayle Funka did write a letter to the council asking that the RV Dump Station remain open.

Councilmember Gabi Prochaska said coming density would mean the issue would only get worse. “We should acknowledge that when Paradise Park is built out and the Sixth and Butte housing development goes in, there will be a preponderance of families and kids. An RV dump in a very residential neighborhood really bothers me. The current situation will be exacerbated in five years.”

“I’ve struggled with the affordable housing neighborhood being by the wastewater treatment plant,” said councilmember Mallika Magner. “It bums me out that our local people are subjected to these types of impacts.”

“I get the argument that Crested Butte should do its share with dealing with the impacts of camping but what is Gunnison feeling? Would their RV Dump Station take the RVs from up here?” asked MacMillan.

What’s fair? What’s safe?

Billick summarized substantial written public comments both for and against closing the RV Dump Station. Speaking in person and on Zoom, neighbors spoke primarily to safety issues.

“Eighth Street is a safety zone used a lot by the kids,” said Elaine Cosgrove. “To add RVs there doesn’t make sense. We’re supposed to be a pedestrian community.”

“I still don’t understand why safety isn’t being mentioned by the staff,” said Tom Cosgrove. “There is so much craziness going on. The staff has no clue what’s going on. They had a camera observe the site for one weekend last summer.”

“It’s all about safety,” said Johnna Bernholtz. “It simply is not safe. People can’t figure it out then they drive too fast. It feels like the town manager and town planner are trying to make the decision instead of the council.”

Kat Carpenter spoke in favor of keeping the station open. “Every corner of town has unique issues,” she said. “Crested Butte is an urban environment. As a town we should take some responsibility for backcountry camping near town. It is important to keep it open even if you are looking for other alternatives. I support more traffic mitigation, but I really don’t see the safety aspect as being an issue there.”

“For campers, driving 28 miles to get to an RV dump is nothing,” said Tom Cosgrove referencing the Gunnison RV Dump Station. “It is insulting to suggest RVers will dump their waste in the backcountry. Gunnison has an industrial system by the airport.”

“Something just feels bad about sending our literal shit to Gunnison,” said Fenerty who referenced a similar point of view mentioned in a letter to council from Chad Reich.

“It’s not our shit,” countered Magner.

“I agree with Anna,” said Billick. “We have to take a leading role. The town gets a lot of sales tax through the tourism economy. There’s a certain responsibility to deal with the impacts of tourism.”

“It would be helpful to hear from Gunnison,” said Magner. “They may want the additional traffic.”

“A lot of RVs don’t spend a ton of money in town,” added MacMillan. “They are a different group from say mountain bikers here to ride and spend money. It’s not black and white where the sales tax comes from.”

“When we market tourism it comes with a responsibility,” countered Billick.

He also noted that other parts of town have higher and faster traffic observations. “We don’t shut down streets if something generates traffic,” he said. “But I can see how the big RVs could feel intimidating”

“The staff is admittedly struggling with this,” said Russ.

“Whatever decision we make won’t make everyone happy,” said Billick. “But there is nothing to be gained by pushing off a decision or making a wishy-washy decision. Let’s all get the information we want and be ready to make a decision. It’s not an easy one.”

Council is expected to continue the discussion and decide on the matter at the November 21 meeting after staff gathers the information requested by the council.