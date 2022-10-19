General election ballots mailed out Monday

Drop boxes now open 24/7 and polling locations open November 4

[ By Katherine Nettles ]

The 2022 general election has officially begun, and ballots were mailed to all registered voters in Colorado on Monday, October 17. More than 12,000 ballots went out to Gunnison County residents on Monday, confirmed Gunnison County clerk Kathy Simillion. Voters now have about two weeks to fill out and return their ballots, and there will be limited in-person polling in Crested Butte for three days in early November.

The spread of ballots in the North Valley, says Simillion, is 1,364 within the town of Crested Butte (Precinct 3), 828 in Mt. Crested Butte (Precinct 4) and 2,058 in rural Crested Butte (Precinct 5).

“If a person does not receive their ballot by next week, they can get a replacement ballot here at the Blackstock Government Center parking lot tent,” says Simillion. “Also, they can call us and we can mail out a replacement.”

The Queen of All Saints Parish Hall will be the sole polling place up north, and it opens Friday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, November 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All ballot 24-hour drop boxes are now open as of October 18. Simillion says voters can drop off their completed ballot at one of the sites listed on their voter instructions inside of each ballot packet. And she notes, “Please make sure that the envelope is signed!”

Former Gunnison County election director Diane Followell retired prior to this election season, and Michael Metcalf was named the new election director in June 2022, having worked for Gunnison County for the past six years.

To register to vote or to change an address, visit www.gotovotecolorado.gov.