Case over bicyclist’s death sent to district court

New arraignment hearing scheduled for February 24

[ By Katherine Nettles ]

A local man charged for his involvement in an accident in which another local man was killed while bicycling along Highway 135 had his first court date this week and his case has now been transferred from Gunnison County Court to Gunnison District Court.

Chuck Cliggett struck bicyclist Mitch Hoffman in November 2022 while he was driving on the highway about six miles south of the town of Crested Butte. Hoffman, 71 years old, died from his injuries and according to 7th Judicial records, Cliggett is charged with vehicular homicide–reckless driving and for passing a bicycle on the left improperly. In his first court hearing on Tuesday, January 24 Cliggett was advised of the two charges he faces and the maximum possible penalties if he is found guilty.

His case was then transferred to district court, and his arraignment hearing is now scheduled for February 24 at 9:30 a.m. in Gunnison District Court.