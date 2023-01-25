Profile: Gabriella Garcia

[ By Dawne Belloise ]

Gabriella Garcia feels that the best part about growing up here was having her whole family living in town. Her parents, Joe and Tricia Garcia, moved here in the 1970s, her maternal aunt moved here for a few years, and her father’s three siblings all raised their kids here too. Her father, grandfather Gary and Uncle Randy built and ran the Idle Spur, selling it in the early part of 2000s. With that large of a family there was always someone to hang out with in her childhood, including her own sister and two older brothers.

As a child, she ran around with those friends and cousins, and as most Buttian kids, spent most of her days outdoors hiking, building faery houses and, “Getting to know all the tourists because we were so bored with each other. We were so excited to see new people,”she laughs. “Especially when we got into middle school and everyone was starting to date each other. You don’t really want to date someone who you have photos of in diapers. You gotta start talking to the Texans. And you just can’t get mad at your friends for dating your boyfriend. It’s like a Chinese buffet, it’s icky but it’s still yummy,” she grins about the dating pool in a small town.

Gabriella graduated from CBCS in 2018 and enrolled at Western Colorado University (WCU) to study business and psychology. While she was at college, she was also enrolled in Gunnison High School’s cosmetology program. “I always wanted to go to beauty school but wasn’t quite ready right out of high school,” so she convinced the school to allow her to attend those classes with the high school students after she had already graduated. After putting in the required 1,200 hours of hands-on study, she was licensed in 2021. She’s also graduating from WCU this year.

“Cosmetology is something I’ve wanted to do because I’ve always loved playing with makeup and it probably has something to do with how we’re always costuming up in Crested Butte,” she notes of the CB tradition of the locals having infinite costumes for every party and Buttian event. But Gabriella feels that comparatively, most locals don’t have the same consuming concern about looks or name brands as the outside world. “We care about what’s underneath, what’s inside,” she says. “I like getting all pretty, but I feel like it’s different here. We don’t need that kind of stuff to see somebody as beautiful.”

However, she was always fascinated with the artistry of makeup. “I realized I always wanted to become a makeup artist, even when I was a little girl,” she tells of youthful dreams to one day do hair and makeup for movies. “I thought I’d have to move to L.A.” Gabriella reached out to local makeup artists and Natalie Duke took her on as an apprentice. “She taught me so much,” she says of her mentor. “I’m really a mountain girl and I didn’t really want to go live in L.A.”