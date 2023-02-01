Swastika graffiti found at CBCS

Investigation still ongoing

By Kendra Walker

On Monday, January 30, an image of a swastika was found to be drawn on a poster in a bathroom at Crested Butte Community School. When it was drawn or who is responsible is unknown.

“This situation came to our attention on January 30 at approximately 8:50 a.m. The poster with the graffiti was immediately taken down,” said Crested Butte Secondary Principal Ernie Kothe. “CBSS assistant principal Mr. (Sean) McCune then immediately began to investigate the situation with camera replay and student interviews. The investigation is still ongoing.”

He continued, “In the meantime, sessions have been created for students by the counseling staff focusing on educating students on dignity, respect and tolerance. Our PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System) Seek the Peak focus will also be reviewed with students.

A parent of a student who discovered the graffiti shared with the News that they felt the school handled the situation very well. “The school was extremely responsive, and they have a plan. I think they’re handling it great,” the parent said.