CBMR focused on upcoming winter and guest experience

Tweaked with Norton’s call for major terrain expansion

By Mark Reaman

In the September 29 issue of the Crested Butte News we ran a story on Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) executive director John Norton reporting to the Gunnison County commissioners that he planned to lobby Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) officials to expand lift-served ski terrain into Teo 2. Norton made clear that he believes some sort of major capital improvement is needed to help market CBMR in the winter and bolster local lodging revenues. He made the case for a new lift servicing the Teo 2 terrain as being a capital improvement that could help the resort and the community.

We heard from CBMR representatives who felt surprised by Norton’s public comments and the fact they appeared in the paper without being given a chance to comment on the matter. So, we asked them what their short, medium and long-range plans are for capital improvements with the ski area. CBMR communications manager Julie Block said the company is focused on guest experience.

“We are committed to continuously investing in and improving the guest experience here at Crested Butte Mountain Resort,” she explained in an email this week. “We have made significant investments in the experience, including three new grooming snow cats, all new snowmaking compressors and terrain expansions within our current operating footprint just this year. This comes on top of significant investments in lift upgrades (Teocalli upgraded from a double to a 4-pack, Peachtree upgraded from a double to a triple, the removal of Twister), terrain expansion and access improvements for guests in both beginner and extreme terrain. These upgrades, along with many other improvements to the guest experience, are incredibly important to our commitment to continuous improvement.”

As far as the expansions made within the current ski area footprint, Block explained that CBMR had “widened a section of our popular beginner trail, Houston, as well as the intersection of Lower Keystone and Peanut. These expansions will allow more turning space for those who are new to the sport, offering an improved ski and ride experience for beginners.”

Block said she could not speak to any finite plans for major terrain expansions or new lifts at this time. She also pointed out that resort officials were not aware that the CBMR-related TAPP discussion would be taking place at the county commissioners’ meeting so were not in attendance. She said CBMR was given a brief on Norton’s Teo 2 lift concept on the evening of September 27.

Norton, a former executive with both CBMR and Aspen, publicly argued that significant capital improvements could result in increased skier numbers, and he pointed out there has been no significant capital improvement since 1991 when the High Lift was installed. That’s where he believes a lift in Teo 2 would be attractive to strong intermediate skiers that would come to experience the unique CBMR terrain.

Block said no discussions have begun at the resort about the specific idea of putting in a lift for Teo 2.

“At this time, we are laser-focused on the upcoming winter season,” Block said, as she mentioned current lodging discounts currently on sale that could help lodging revenues in the valley. “We are excited about the future of Crested Butte Mountain Resort and the future of this community.”