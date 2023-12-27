Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

TWG closes on Mineral Point financing

TWG Development, Construction and Management closed on the financing for the Mineral Point low-income housing tax credit project. TWG is overseeing the $16 million affordable housing project on the north side of Crested Butte. Mineral Point will consist of 34-units throughout three highly energy efficient two-story walk-up buildings, with studios, one-, and two-bedroom layouts. This fully affordable community will serve Crested Butte residents making 30-60% of the area median income (AMI).

Fee discussion includes cemetery plot costs

As part of the proposed 2024 fee increases, the council decided to not raise the price of cemetery plots. Originally the fee was anticipated to go to $1,500 for a large plot from $1,000 and to $500 from $300 for a small plot.

Councilmember Beth Goldstone stated she hoped the town could begin to determine ways to incentivize people to embrace climate mitigation measures through low fees. Town will also start charging a “climate responsible event fee” to encourage zero-waste events. Fees will range from free to $150.

Vacation rental license update

The changes made to the town’s vacation rental policies a year ago appear to be working with regulations limiting the number of licenses in town and eventually restricting the number of vacation rental properties allowed on any one block. Based on location and type of license, there are 182 “unlimited” licenses with 13 new applicants and seven properties not renewing. No more than 198 total unlimited licenses are permitted in town. There are seven “primary” licenses that limit vacation rental nights to 90 per year and ten new applicants have applied for that license while three are opting to not renew. There will be a lottery for one unlimited license in 2024 between two properties vying for one available license on a specific “block face.” Under the town regulations, there are four unlimited vacation rental licenses available for properties within blocks that have not yet reached the maximum concentration of vacation rentals.

Chamber agreement approved and changes expected

With no discussion, the Crested Butte town council approved the Services Agreement for the Crested Butte–Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce to operate the Visitors Center at the Four-Way Stop as part of the December 4 consent agenda. The agreement allocates 75% of the estimated annual business license revenues (about $47,250) for Visitors Center operations January through September. The Chamber must provide the council with a new business plan for operations of the Chamber by April 1, 2024 as part of the condition of the allocation. Chamber board president Josh Futterman said the board has heard the council’s concerns loud and clear and promised changes within the organization starting at the top. Chamber executive director Scott Clarkson announced his resignation from the position later in the week.

Stuff:

—Council adopted the $31 million 2024 budget. It also amended the 2023 budget by about $500,000 due to some cost overruns.

—Council approved a resolution in support of the goals stated in the One Valley Resiliency Roadmap.

—Given the likelihood that his new house will be ready before his term is up in two years, councilmember Jason MacMillan relinquished the role of mayor pro tem. The council chose Mallika Magner to take over the position which runs the meetings when the mayor is not able.

—Council approved a $500 per year lease with CB Nordic for the Outpost property.