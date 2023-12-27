Council to consider changing name of Gothic Field

Honoring former mayor Mickey Cooper

By Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council is open to the idea of changing the name of Gothic Field to Mickey Cooper Field. While no specific timeline has been set, the council heard from family and friends of the former mayor on Monday, December 18, and agreed to have them solidify some ideas regarding such a name change to present a more tangible idea to the council for consideration and expanded public feedback sometime early next year.

Cooper’s children, Jackson and Celine, had brought the idea to the council previously and council formulated a Facility Naming Policy to address such requests last May. Part of that policy officially states that “name changes to facilities are generally discouraged and prohibited…” except under certain circumstances. A list of considerations of what makes a facility naming appropriate for consideration is listed in the policy. In August, the council turned down a request to rename the Big Mine Skatepark to Levitate Skatepark. At the December 18 meeting, the Cooper family formalized the request and presented a petition in support of the name change signed by about 80 people.

As detailed in a letter from Jackson and Celine to the council, Mickey Cooper lived in Crested Butte for almost 40 years and not only served as mayor for two terms but was also active in the Mountain Theatre and helped coach local kids in baseball, flag football and basketball. “Gothic Field was a special place for Mickey and for all who he coached and played with. Renaming Gothic Field, ‘Mickey Cooper Field’ would serve as a powerful testament to a remarkable man who brought vision, love and connectedness to the Crested Butte community,” the letter stated.

“Looking at the town’s policy we feel Mickey meets the qualifications of the town requirements for the renaming,” said Jackson, who also noted that Mickey, along with then Mt. Crested Butte mayor Joe Fitzpatrick, was instrumental in getting the area designated as the Wildflower Capital of Colorado. “We would greatly appreciate the opportunity for the council to consider this honor.”

Crested Butte Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails director Janna Hansen said the town has approximately half a dozen public spaces named for people, including Pitsker and Tommy V Fields.

Councilmember Anna Fenerty asked if the family had an idea of how the field would look with a name change. Jackson said he had some initial concepts but wanted to work with the town to figure out the best direction. He said a name on the fence, either Cooper Field or MCF (Mickey Cooper Field), along with a separate plaque explaining the significance and contributions of Mickey, were probably appropriate. “We don’t anticipate anything huge or crazy,” he said.

Mayor Ian Billick asked if the local baseball community had officially supported the proposal and Jackson said there hasn’t been such a request but several now-adult players Mickey coached had signed the support petition.

Councilmember Kent Cowherd said he was in support of advancing the proposal to the next step, especially since two other Crested Butte ballfields were named after local people.

“I love hearing about your father and the history,” said councilmember Jason MacMillan. “But I came out of the skatepark discussion with the belief that it is a hard thing to name facilities after people. It’s nothing against your father and he is probably deserving, but that’s where I fall.”

Councilmember Beth Goldstone agreed with that sentiment.

“I’m more with Kent, especially given we have Pitsker Field and Tommy V,” countered councilmember Gabi Prochaska.

“I originally wanted to rename the skatepark but I was convinced by my fellow councilmembers otherwise,” said councilmember Mallika Magner. “I’m still in the category of not naming facilities after people.”

“Mickey showed a lot of responsibility with the community, and I remember that growing up,” said Fenerty. “I think there are avenues we can honor Mickey, but naming the field after him — I waver on the side of not doing that.”

“I’m completely conflicted as I was with the skatepark,” admitted Billick. “It is very difficult to decide who to name something for and what is appropriate. I have no idea where I’m at.”

Former Mt. Crested Butte mayor Joe Fitzpatrick said he and Cooper were known locally and nationally as the “mayor brothers” in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. “I understand you can’t take this decision lightly, but Mickey is worthy of this honor,” he said. “He helped with the Wildflower Capital designation, with getting the middle school back up here and the Crested Butte Academy going which led to the Crested Butte Community School being built. He helped promote getting direct airline flights to the valley. He was a big part of the community.”

“Mickey was the heart of keeping baseball going in town,” said Dave McGuire. “Plus, Mickey Cooper Field just rolls off the tongue.”

Celine’s partner Zach Weaver said he appreciated council’s respect and deliberation for naming places after people, but he said Cooper “fought for many facets of the community. He was ahead of his time and he saw his community from a plethora of perspectives, not just sports.”

“I knew Mickey and his contributions were amazing no matter what the council decides on this matter,” said Magner.

Prochaska asked that staff draft a resolution directing the name change and bring it back for further council and public discussion. Fenerty said she could support that step but also asked for a more tangible idea of what the field would look like with a name change. “I would encourage thinking out of the box. There are plenty of ways to honor people in that way.”

“If it is easy to draft a resolution, I am good with asking for more robust public comment,” said Goldstone. “Setting it for a later date gives the public at large awareness that the discussion is happening.”

Billick reiterated his desire to hear from the local baseball community on the issue and agreed with Fenerty that it would be helpful to have a tangible proposal to consider. “For me context is important,” he said. “How do we put forth one person over the thousands that have had an impact on the community. I’m not sure of the answer.”

Jackson said his family would pull together some concrete ideas to consider and bring them back to the council. No date for the next discussion on the issue has yet been set.