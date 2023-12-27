Village at Mt. CB moves into final plan review

Water and San does not object to application

By Kendra Walker

The Village at Mt. Crested Butte, formerly North Village, has officially moved forward into the final plan review process. During the December 19 town council meeting, town staff confirmed that a preliminary plan approval condition they originally deemed not met by the applicant has in fact been met and deemed satisfactory, now moving the project into its final planned unit development (PUD) review phase.

On December 5, the town held an appeal hearing to discuss the confusion caused by wording used in the town council’s conditions for the Village at Mt. Crested Butte’s PUD preliminary plan approval. The conditions required a feasibility study on whether the water system can handle the development, and the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District’s (MCBWSD) review and acceptance of the civil water and sewer plans.

Project manager for the applicant Crockett Farnell previously explained that the MCBWSD deemed the project “feasible and capable of being implemented as designed” but they won’t accept any application until they have a formal PUD approved by the town.

After the December 5 hearing, the town council directed town staff and the North Village team to clarify the MCBWSD’s review and acceptance. Town staff and the North Village Associates met with the MCBWSD team on December 8, who confirmed in a December 13 letter that the district does not object to the Village application now being accepted into the Town’s final plan review process.

Based on this confirmation, the council declared the condition from the preliminary approval satisfactory during their December 19 meeting and directed staff to proceed with the final plan process. Community development director Neal Starkebaum noted that the final review will most likely go before the planning commission in February.