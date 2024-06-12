Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Cycling awareness

After hearing from longtime Crested Butte resident Tony Brown who was struck by a truck while on his bike, the Crested Butte town council said they would look at ways to make people more aware of the bike nature of town. Brown was riding to work on May 15 on Pyramid Avenue when a truck turned west out from Eighth Street and struck him. He was hurt but not seriously injured.

“A lot of (new) people in town are not used to so many cyclists in town,” he told the council. “I would suggest placing two or three signs in town promoting more awareness of cyclists. Newer people need to be more aware of cyclists.”

Councilmember Jason MacMillan agreed the town should emphasize the cycling and pedestrian nature of the town. Town manager Dara MacDonald said staff would discuss how to do that.

Council also said they would like to be involved in an apparent upcoming survey focused in Crested Butte South about how to get a useable Crested Butte to CB South bike trail going.

Community Grant awards

Town allocated almost $180,000 in its spring grant process. Twenty-five grant requests were received and all but one, the CB Senior Center, received town funding. The Senior Center did not yet meet the qualifications to receive funding. Overall, $89,000 was awarded in Community Grants, $62,000 for General Community Grants and $27,000 for Nicotine Tax Grants.

Grant dollars pouring in

Town was notified it received two recent grants. MacDonald said town was awarded $232,123 from the State Historical Fund to be used for new energy efficient windows and repairs to the brick and mortar town hall. That project is estimated to cost $400,498 and will take place in 2025. A $35,185 grant was also received from the State Historical Fund to go toward the $46,913 survey project focused on alleys and outbuildings in town. The Gunnison County MetRec district also awarded town $10,000 to go toward upgrading the bike park by the school.

Illegal demo ordinance

Council approved on second reading an ordinance implementing much more punitive penalties for property owners and contractors who do an illegal demolition in town.

Stuff:

—MacDonald said five of the six rooms in the Ruby building are filled with town employees who will stay there through the ski season. One room is vacant and ready to be occupied.

—Councilmember Kent Cowherd said he has had some feedback about who will be able to afford to live in the Whetstone workforce housing development. He said the council should have a discussion at a future meeting to make sure workers like local teachers can afford the rent.

—Council will hold a meeting with the Whetstone working group to get an update on progress on Monday, June 24.

—The town will purchase the affordable housing unit at 822 Gothic Avenue and add some updated deed restrictions to the property. It will then sell it by lottery for approximately $436,000 with the revised deed restrictions in place.

—The town will pick up half the estimated $96,000 tab of a roof repair in the current Mountain Express shop building.

—Town sales tax revenue for the year was up about 2% through April compared to 2023.