Briefs: Mt. Crested Butte

By Kendra Walker

June 18 meeting canceled

Due to several council members attending the CML conference, the June 18 regular town council meeting is canceled.

Towns are starting composting program

The council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Town of Crested Butte and a contract with Elements Mountain Compost, LLC to launch a Northern Valley residential compost drop-off pilot program. The two towns are equally sharing the cost for the one-year pilot program, which is anticipated to be $11,210 each. The compost drop-off site will be located at the Chamber of Commerce Four-way Visitors Center and the cost is $17 a month for those who wish to participate.

EV infrastructure and readiness

The towns of Mt. Crested Butte and Crested Butte are working with Brendle Consulting Group this summer to develop an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and readiness plan for the North Valley. The towns will collect stakeholder and community input to prioritize strategies and opportunities as part of the process. The goals of the plan include siting public and municipal charging locations, fleet electrification and asset management and community outreach and education.