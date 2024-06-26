Frank Stern wins GCEA board of directors election

Stern now focused on low rates and lower greenhouse gas emissions

By Mark Reaman

In a relatively tight election for the Gunnison County Electric Association (GCEA) board of directors, Frank Stern took the top spot in a three-way race for the open “at-large” seat. The district 7 at-large seat will be filled by Stern who won with 542 votes or 36.6% of the ballots cast. Edward Howard received 513 votes (34.7%) and Shannon Hessler received 424 votes (28.7%).

Polly Oberosler of district 6 was unopposed in the election and received 1,204 votes. The total number of valid ballots cast in the election was 1,485, which is 16.53% of the 8,983 eligible member votes.

Stern and Oberosler will begin their three-year terms effective immediately.

Stern said he was grateful for being elected to the board. “My top priority is to maintain or lower rates while maintaining a reliable system and achieving GCEA’s existing goals of 70% renewable energy and 90% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030,” he said. “I’m looking forward using my experience to serve the community and working with the rest of the GCEA board and staff.”

Oberosler too was grateful for the show of support. “Although I was an uncontested candidate for the Gunnison County Electric Association board district 6 seat, I appreciate the 1,200 or so folks who checked the box for me,” Oberosler said this week. “I look forward to another term and being a part of not only keeping the lights on and being a community partner, but the many changes both now and on the horizon. It is an exciting and challenging time for the power business here and around the globe.”

GCEA administration sent congratulations to all the candidates and appreciated their willingness to serve the association. CEO Mike McBride also thanked Mark Daily, who stepped down from the district 7 seat, for his nine years of service on the board and wished him well in his future endeavors.