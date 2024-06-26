Water and San investigating sewer line replacement solutions

Field investigation this summer, developers still have lots of questions

By Kendra Walker

Over the last several months, the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District has reiterated that there is no more capacity in the existing sewer infrastructure to support any new major developments in Mt. Crested Butte. Earlier this month, the district held a meeting with representatives involved in many upcoming development projects in Mt. Crested Butte to review the issue and possible next steps to move forward to finding a solution.

Representatives from at least eight upcoming development projects attended, including the Villages at Mt. Crested Butte, Prospect, Nordic Inn, Honey Rock Ridge, Crested Butte Ridge, Bear Crossing, 17 Marcelina and Hunter Ridge. Staff members from the town of Mt. Crested Butte, which is a separate governmental entity from the Water and San District but approves all development plans, were also in attendance.

Water and San has been working with utility engineering consultant HDR Inc., which within the last year raised the red flag of the capacity limitation in the interceptor line. HDR project manager Jamie Eichenberger’s memo to Water and San explains, “HDR completed a hydraulic analysis of the sanitary sewer system, and the line is currently at or near capacity along sections of the interceptor when considering existing customers and previously approved, but not built, service connections. The modeling results indicate that there is little to no remaining capacity to support additional development. Some smaller development may be accommodated depending on its location and where it connects to the interceptor, but the interceptor does not have the capacity to accept additional large developments.”

During the meeting with developers, Eichenberger explained that Water and San may potentially need to replace approximately two miles, or 10,154 feet, of pipe along Gothic Road from Prospect Drive down to the wastewater facility at 100 Gothic Road. “Significant improvements are required along that way,” he said. “Right now we’re assuming we’re taking out the old pipe and putting in a new pipe. The alignment is largely in Gothic Road and will require pavement replacement.

“This goes through the only main road in town, so there will obviously be some traffic control and some disruption to the town.”

Eichenberger also noted, “Some portion of these improvements may be required for individual developments, but it’s a bit of a moving target depending on who goes in when and where they’re connecting.”

“It’s a real-world issue that will need to be resolved before some of these developments can come online,” said Water and San district manager Mike Fabbre.

Fabbre and Eichenberger explained that Water and San plans to conduct a field investigation this summer.

“The first step before any of us proceeds is to do some field investigation to understand what field utilities are there,” said Eichenberger. “There is some sizable investment that needs to be made even before design and construction can occur.”

The field work would include generating survey and geotechnical data and exploring opportunities for any possible methods that are less invasive. This initial investigation would allow for planning and design work this upcoming fall and winter, followed by potential construction next summer. The field investigation is anticipated to cost $550,000.

When asked for a ballpark number of what the entire replacement project is expected to cost, Eichenberger estimated $20-$30 million based on comparable projects and current construction costs.

Eichenberger said there are several different models for how to pay for these types of projects. In Denver, for example, costs were covered by tap fees, and in smaller communities, developers paid their way. For some, he noted, “Whoever [developer] comes in first, writes the check, does the work, puts it in and then there’s a reimbursement agreement somewhere down the road. As additional development comes down the line, they get reimbursed.”

“The board has had extensive conversations about this, and the position of the district is development will pay its way,” said Fabbre. “The intention of the district is to do a lot of these things concurrently, have a plan for addressing this and approve your projects. We’re not trying to delay development or impede anything for this community. You are in our district and we intend to serve you. It’s a reality we have to deal with and address before we can accept any more major development in the area. We are open to options.”

Representatives in attendance brought up several questions surrounding how the district will prioritize projects, whether their applications will be rejected because of this issue and what about future developers who come along 10 years from now.

“Those are all great questions and we’re analyzing everything,” said Fabbre. “The timing of some of these projects have a five-year buildout, so it might not be as drastic as it looks right now if we apply a reasonable build-out taper.”

Several developers noted the capacity issue is a community-wide problem and shouldn’t be pushed solely to the developers. Folks asked if other ideas had been explored in terms of covering the cost, such as a bond or surcharges to all water users. “The reality of this is this is not going to be a simple fix,” one representative said. “It’s going to be an incredible impact no matter how you move this forward. It seems like it should be spread out throughout the community. I think there needs to be a community-wide assessment to help pay for this.”

“We’re looking at all options, it is a moving target,” said Fabbre. However, he again reiterated that the direction from the board is that development pays its way.

“It is very difficult to say developers pay the way of an unknown cost of the project,” one person noted, asking for a more tangible request from developers. “It doesn’t make sense for us to write you a check.”

“We are trying to be proactive. We’re a very small water and sanitation district with limited capacity on a lot of different fronts, and we are dealing with a very complex problem,” said Fabbre. “If we don’t proactively try and make moves today and get this work done for 2024, it’s going to be a full year before we’re able to break ground on this. It all takes time and takes money.”

“If nothing else I heard we need a tangible plan and a tangible ask from all of you,” said Eichenberger. “We’ll bring all the concerns you brought up today back to the board. We need to bring this back to the board and talk through what that specific ask will be.”

“Will some development be allowed to happen before this is resolved,” someone asked.

“It depends on where and when,” said Eichenberger. “The district has only received information from a couple developers.”

“When you submit, we’ll run an analysis. There’s potential depending on where it’s tying in the system. But we can’t answer that today,” said Eichenberger.

Developers requested a meeting with the board ahead of their next scheduled meeting to discuss next steps. Fabbre said he would run the request by the board. The Crested Butte News reached out to Fabbre this week, who responded that “The District will not be conducting a special public meeting before the next regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting on July 9 at 5 p.m.” He did not respond to questions regarding the district’s reserve funds and whether it has line items in the budget to deal with such maintenance and replacement issues.