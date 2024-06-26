Accident slows traffic on Highway 135

Everyone was wearing seatbelts

By Mark Reaman

No one was seriously injured but traffic was tied up for a while early Tuesday afternoon when a two-vehicle accident occurred near Crested Butte South on Highway 135.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the accident just north of the entrance to CB South at mile marker 21.5 about 1 p.m. on Tuesday. According to fire and EMS chief Rob Weisbaum, emergency responders went to the scene and discovered two mid-sized vehicles involved in the accident.

The first vehicle was carrying three passengers and none of the four occupants were injured. The second vehicle had rolled over and was resting on its side on the southbound side of the highway. Only the driver was in that vehicle, and Weisbaum said he had “self-extricated from the vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. This patient was transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital for further evaluation.”

Weisbaum said the vehicles were stabilized and moved from the highway to allow for traffic flow to resume once law enforcement gathered their information. All the occupants were reported to be wearing seatbelts.