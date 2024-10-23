A Q&A over ballot issue 6A for new library services and a Crested Butte South facility

By Mark Reaman

(Editor’s Note: We were fielding a lot of questions over ballot issue 6A that would help fund a new county library facility in CB South. We sent some of those questions to Gunnison County Libraries executive director Drew Brookhart and he responded…)

What will 6A provide if passed by voters?

If 6A is approved by voters, the library district will be able to offer additional events and activities for children, teens, adults and seniors providing additional lifelong learning opportunities for people of all ages. Hours of operation will be expanded, and there will be huge increases in the amount of electronic content that is available with a library card.

People will also enjoy a new public library in Crested Butte South that will provide indoor and outdoor amenities, free public meeting rooms, event spaces, a children’s library and spaces for teens. The new library will be powered by onsite geothermal and solar energy.

How much will the issue raise? How much will it cost a $1 million property per year?

If 6A is approved the Library District’s budget will increase by $1,250,000 per year. Those funds will be approximately split in half with one half going to expanded services and the other half funding construction of the new library in the north valley. The additional 1.1 mills will cost approximately $70 dollars per year per $1 million dollars of actual property value.

How much is a library in CB South estimated to cost to build? And why CB South?

The Library District has known for years that the north valley needs a new, modern public library experience. The district included a facility expansion in the north valley with its 2011 ballot question – which did not pass. The district has since taken an incremental approach to improving services and facilities. Voters approved 1.9 mills for operations in 2019 and Gunnison County funded construction of a new library in Gunnison. With that first phase of improved services completed the district focused on the north end of the valley.

The district ran an in-depth community survey in the summer of 2023 and heard from people that they wanted expanded library services in the Crested Butte area but that they did not want to lose the Old Rock Community Library. With that knowledge in hand the district was able to purchase commercial property in the center of Crested Butte South. CB South is the second largest population center in the district and people living there do not currently have proximate access to a library. The new library’s estimated construction cost is $12 million.

Why was 6A proposed now?

6A being on the November 2024 ballot is really a good-luck story. It was a coincidence that the largest undivided commercial property in the North Valley was being subdivided at the same time the community told their libraries they wanted more services but did not want to lose the Old Rock. It was also good luck that the State of Colorado was willing to invest $1 million dollars in the design and engineering of the project.

The Library District was on track to be able to complete the project without additional funding until July 2024. The Colorado Legislature passed a new 5.5% growth cap on income from property tax during a special session in July 2024. That cap will bring property tax relief to Coloradoans everywhere, which is also good luck, but it did make the library’s expansion plans impossible without an additional vote of the community for 1.1 mills. The decision to place the question on the ballot now was made knowing that the district has a strong team in place to deliver the improvements and knowing that the cost of construction goes up over time.

The district decided to give the community an opportunity to realize increased and improved services as soon as possible. The district also has good momentum with a site already purchased for the new library and the State of Colorado covering the cost of designing the new library. It was also good luck that the library had completed in-depth financial planning based on the possibility of the Legislature enacting property tax relief. That planning allowed the Library District to quickly craft a ballot question that people can be sure is well planned with specific results attached to the funds.

What would a new CBS library look like? (size, amenities, etc.)

The public driven design process is underway now. People can take surveys by visiting gunnisoncountylibraries.org/vision/. On Thursday, October 24 the design team will be at Sunset Hall in Crested Butte South. The rough outline for the project is an approximately 18,000-square-foot building that is divided between a public library program and affordable housing.

What’s up with the housing units? How many are planned? What sort of deed-restrictions would be included? How much money will the housing units add to the cost of the bond and project?

Housing is a huge issue for everyone in the valley. The project contemplates up to nine units of affordable housing. The cost estimate is included in the $12-million-dollar estimated project cost. The design contract estimates that the project without including affordable housing will cost approximately $8 million dollars. If included, the affordable housing units would be available for rent for people who work locally at an affordable price. The district is working with the housing authority on a management fee for the units and specific policies including the cost of rent.

When the construction bond is paid off, will the property tax end? If not, what will the future money be used for… more library expansion in the county? Future operations?

The district will issue certificates of participation to fund a portion of the project’s construction. The term on that tax-exempt lease-financing issuance will likely be 20 years. Once the new library is paid for in 20 years those funds will continue to fund future operations of the library. Libraries will continue to evolve over the next 20 years and 6A will position the district to meet the needs of the community in the future.

What’s the rationale to vote for 6A for people who are feeling burdened with higher taxes and costs of living in Gunnison County?

The district ran a survey in July 2024 asking people if they would support 1.1 mills for expanded library services including a new north valley library. The poll indicated that 51% of voters were in favor of investing a little bit more each year in their public libraries. People in favor of 6A said they supported the issue because of the community resources provided by libraries including classes, activities, books, media and technology. People also supported community meeting spaces and highlighted the importance of safe and inclusive community spaces that foster community engagement and provide venues for a variety of civic activities. People also indicated support for affordable housing. Overall people viewed the proposal as improving access and equity of services for people living in the valley. People who did not support the question noted recent tax increases, the quality of the current library services available in the valley and a lack of personal benefit.