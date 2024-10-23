BOCC Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates

This is the final segment of the election series where the Crested Butte News featured a Q&A with the Mt. Crested Butte town council and Gunnison County commissioner candidates running in this November’s election.

For this last week, we’ll focus on the four candidates running for two open board seats in Gunnison County.

Ballots were mailed out October 11 so you should have yours by now. You have until November 5 at 7 p.m. to return them. But of course, getting them in early is helpful to the county election’s office.

Here’s what the BOCC candidates had to say:

Liz Smith

What is one new thing you have learned during this campaign season? How will that guide you if elected?

Candidate forums and conversations with individuals have been a good reminder that people have busy lives and local government is complicated. I’ve started thinking more about how I’d like to communicate more frequently (e.g., social media, newsletters – still thinking about it) so people feel like they have more access and understanding to the work we do.

How can Gunnison County and Vail Resorts (CBMR) work together to better enhance the tourism and/or the local worker experience?

Increasing workforce housing for employees is one of the best opportunities for closer collaboration. While CBMR isn’t as large as other resorts in Vail’s portfolio that have benefitted from the company’s investments in workforce housing, my hope is that Gunnison County’s approach to housing might offer a unique incentive.

Two issues ago, I detailed the long-term community benefits of Sawtooth, which in addition to housing people in the 80-120% Area Median Income (AMI) range, will generate a sustainable revenue stream that can be reinvested back into housing. I should note that CBMR has already assisted in this regard, since they comprise one of five voting members of the Local Marketing District (LMD) board that supported a $1 million investment from LMD revenues into Sawtooth. This was in addition to more than $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID money the County received and applied to the project.

Whetstone provides a similar opportunity for workforce housing that, over time, is capable of generating revenue that can be reinvested into future housing needs. I’m not aware of other rural resort communities who have taken this approach without a dedicated revenue stream (i.e., tax) for housing. The County’s projects have been successful. Whetstone represents a unique opportunity for Vail to invest capital into a project that would support their operations, workforce needs, and the community at large – now and into the future.

What is the biggest reason for voters to choose you over your opponent?

When John Messner stepped down from the BOCC in June of 2020 and I filled his vacancy that July, I had no plans to run for office. The learning curve for this work is steep and I didn’t have the luxury of time. But by the time candidate forums and newspaper Q&As came around for the 2020 election, I was able to share clear positions and talk knowledgeably about the most important issues facing our community.

It’s not enough to identify problems our community faces or criticize current circumstances. I hope to earn the support of voters because, in my first term, I’ve demonstrated that I listen. I do my homework. I work incredibly hard. And I’ve shown my ability to advocate for concrete solutions and navigate complex and nuanced policy proposals at local and state levels.

As Gunnison County, particularly in the North Valley around CB, continues to grow in population and building density, what action can the county take to manage that growth? What sort of big picture vision do you see for CB South and beyond in 10 or 20 years?

Land use is the most important lever the County has when it comes to what the North Valley, CB South, and the 135 corridor will look like in 10-20 years. I support the approach we’ve taken to avoid sprawl along the corridor and keep dense development around municipalities and in population centers like CB South.

The kind of growth that occurs matters as well. Some of this can be guided by incentives, such as those for essential housing in the County’s Land Use Resolution. In the other direction, I’ve long supported the County implementing licensing and regulation of short-term rentals, which is now reflected in our Strategic Plan.

Planning for growth also requires thoughtfulness around the infrastructure required to support it, which include investments in economic development, childcare, and multimodal and public transportation. The RTA’s steadily expanding year-round schedule and record-breaking ridership is a good example, and could be made even more successful if complimented by something like a circulator bus system in Gunnison.

As for CB South, the growth has been remarkable compared to the handful of houses I remember when I first visited the valley in 2002. As the second-largest population center behind the City of Gunnison, the County’s support of the CB South Commercial Area Master Plan increases opportunities for amenities that can make the community more self-sustaining (and less likely for people to have to get in their cars for essentials).

What is your favorite part of winter in the Gunnison Valley?

Winter has its own rhythm and mood for me. I love the coziness of a crock-pot simmering all day, curling up in a blanket with a good book, and nighttime cross-country ski outings with friends.

What is your favorite Halloween candy to discover in your treat bag?

Twix

Lisa Henry

What is one new thing you have learned during this campaign season? How will that guide you if elected?

The one thing I’ve learned during this campaign is that people don’t feel like their needs are being met or that they have a voice that is being heard or that it matters what they have to say. I will as your County Commissioner make it a point to make myself known and available to people where and when it matters. More visible to those I serve in their places of business or over a great cup of tea.

How can Gunnison County and Vail Resorts (CBMR) work together to better enhance the tourism and/or the local worker experience?

I believe that CBMR (Vail) has to come to the table and put some skin in the game so to speak, what are their plans to invest in employee housing and infrastructure to make this a viable place to live and work being one of the larger employers in the valley.



As Gunnison County, particularly in the North Valley around CB, continues to grow in population and building density, what action can the county take to manage that growth? What sort of big picture vision do you see for CB South and beyond in 10 or 20 years?

As Gunnison continues to evolve and grow, I would say listen to those who are already here and should have a say in what it looks like out their front door. As a county commissioner you must seek to serve those who have elected you. I see a future where people come together and find common ground, using common sense. Remember why we came here because we are not like everyone else we are a unique and special place. Change may be inevitable but finding common ground and a foundation in which to build checking off as many boxes from as many as possible while still focusing on attainable housing.

What is the biggest reason for voters to choose you over your opponent?

One of the biggest reasons to choose me as your next county commissioner is my ability to listen and connect with many because of my longevity and roots here in the Valley. Having been here for 39 years, attending Western, marrying a Gunnison native and raising our three children here, I have seen the changes and how important the heritage and landscape play in what we strive to do daily. The community feel, the grit and grace of what makes Gunnison County a place to call home. Preserving what we love that sets us apart from others, knowing that no matter what we are still neighbors and friends that in times of need we are all in this together.

What is your favorite part of winter in the Gunnison Valley?

My most favorite part of winter is watching it snow and seeing the beautiful trees and fields after a heavy frost. What a sight to behold.

What is your favorite Halloween candy to discover in your treat bag?

My favorite treat to discover in my Halloween bag would have to be anything gluten free, so I would say Enstrom’s Toffee.

Jonathan Houck

What is one new thing you have learned during this campaign season? How will that guide you if elected?

Although not new, people like having easy access to their commissioners. A hallmark of my time in office has been my accessibility across the county, not just Gothic to Gunnison. Starting this month in Marble, you will see the BOCC holding evening town halls across the county to be even more accessible to the people.

How can Gunnison County and Vail Resorts (CBMR) work together to better enhance the tourism and/or the local worker experience?

Vail Resorts, by way of their Vail Epic Promise program, has made meaningful contributions to the community. I have already begun conversations with Vail Resorts urging them to partner financially on workforce housing projects, like they are doing in other Colorado communities. Additionally, Vail Resorts needs to continue to make more investments on the mountain to stay competitive in the ever-evolving ski market.

As Gunnison County, particularly in the North Valley around CB, continues to grow in population and building density, what action can the county take to manage that growth? What sort of big picture vision do you see for CB South and beyond in 10 or 20 years?

We are currently working in both ends of the Valley on corridor plans that continue to focus growth in and around the towns while keeping the corridor from CB South to Ohio Creek Road undeveloped. Does that mean CB South all the way to town will see dense development? No. Big Picture is that we need to contain growth to the areas where it exists and accept that there are constraints such as water, transportation, cost, and impacts to the environment that need to be considered in limiting growth while balancing personal property rights.

We have included in our current strategic plan the following: By April 30, 2025, the initiation of the Gunnison to Mt. Crested Butte Corridor Plan process which will include a land use, transportation, and utilities/infrastructure plan and emphasize identifying where and when future transportation and infrastructure investments should be spent along with the anticipated location and density of future growth and discouragement of sprawl in inappropriate locations that are in alignment with community expectations.

What is the biggest reason for voters to choose you over your opponent?

Experience and a track record of getting things done based on community values and input is the biggest reason I feel the voters should choose me over my opponent. I am running for re-election focusing on my demonstrated experience, commitment to the community and proven leadership. What does that look like?

For 12 years I have led on and been part of a team delivering for the people of Gunnison County. We have built over 100 units of new affordable housing, sealed the deal to keep Mt. Emmons mine free, built a new airport terminal, added significant renewable energy projects, guided us through Covid, developed the Shady Island River Park, started the STOR committee bringing real resources to recreation management, fought for our ranchers on issues like sage grouse, wolves and increasing pressures on their operations, funded ag conservation easements and recently approved the land use application for Whetstone to address workforce housing in the north valley. We built a new courthouse that is safe and provides security for those engaged in the legal system. We have built a new modern library in Gunnison and have re-developed our existing facilities to be more energy efficient and increase our service level to the public.

On the legislative leadership front I was front and center on steering the GPLI/GORP workgroup for over 10 years and together with Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper have introduced the most significant public lands protection bill that Colorado has seen in decades. I led on developing the statewide legislation that now, by a vote of our constituents, has allowed us to direct tourism marketing dollars toward supporting workforce housing, childcare and recreation infrastructure. We have brought in over $50 million in grant dollars, in just the last four years, to support affordable housing, highway improvements, infrastructure upgrades and to support sustainable recreation.

I am passionate about the trust the community has given me and work full time as your commissioner. I have the energy, skills, desire and demonstrated ability to successfully advocate for all the citizens of the county. I ask for your vote as a continuation of the trust you have shared with me.



What is your favorite part of winter in the Gunnison Valley?

I enjoy skiing on the mountain and fat biking at Hartman Rocks but perhaps my favorite is a long quiet ski tour below the Anthracites with my wife Roanne. I also enjoy passing the long, dark cold nights reading next to the woodstove.

What is your favorite Halloween candy to discover in your treat bag?

Peanut M&M’s have never let me down!

Steve Bathje

What is one new thing you have learned during this campaign season? How will that guide you if elected?

The Biggest thing I have learned during this campaign season is that people want someone to listen to them. To talk to them not at them. I feel that I have done that. And I will continue to listen to the people. We might not all belong to the same groups, but we are all in this together, and we can all live together.

How can Gunnison County and Vail Resorts (CBMR) work together to better enhance the tourism and/or the local worker experience?

We need to have Vail come to the Gunnison County and want to work with us on projects. As of now there is nothing planned for the next couple of years for expansion or anything from Vail. I’d like to work with them and have them build employee housing first and then look at other projects.

As Gunnison County, particularly in the North Valley around CB, continues to grow in population and building density, what action can the county take to manage that growth? What sort of big picture vision do you see for CB South and beyond in 10 or 20 years?

The County should never tell someone what to build — some projects started out as a little subdivision and the county stepped in and demanded that more be built. The county is bullying the developers into something that they nor their neighbors want. This is not right.

What is the biggest reason for voters to choose you over your opponent?

I am someone that has been here, seen so much changes, some good and some not so good, I come to the voters as one of them. Not a career politician, but someone with fresh ideas and want to preserve the Gunnison way of life.

What is your favorite part of winter in the Gunnison Valley?

Well like most people the favorite part is when it’s finally over. But during winter the snowmobiling and ice fishing is a fun part for me.

What is your favorite Halloween candy to discover in your treat bag?

Almond Joys!