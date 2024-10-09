FirstTracks okayed for coming ski season in Mt. CB

Summer service still up in the air

By Mark Reaman

The Mountain Express board of directors has approved funding for the FirstTracks service in Mt. Crested Butte for the coming winter season. Summer of 2025 remains a bit more unsettled and managing director Jeremy Herzog will approach the Mt. Crested Butte council at the October 15 meeting to see if it has interest in funding the summer service.

In a lively board discussion on September 26, the board emphasized it wants to further support driver wages so that seemed the priority over a summer FirstTracks contract that was estimated to come in at about $100,000 for two-and-a-half months of service starting in mid-June. In 2024 during that time frame, approximately 7,000 riders were recorded on FirstTracks.

Crested Butte mayor and Mountain Express board representative Ian Billick made it clear that the town of Crested Butte had other funding priorities and a very tight budget through at least 2026, so it was unlikely the council would agree to allocate additional extra dollars to the summer service. He made clear he would not support the idea. He said two major projects on the immediate horizon for Crested Butte were the funding for the Mineral Point affordable housing project and the grant match to fund construction of the Red Lady Roundabout near the CB Community School.

He did say he would ask, and the council might consider, allowing the recently approved $57,000 earmarked for the Late Night Taxi to be reallocated to summer First Tracks service if that was the preference of Mt. Crested Butte and Mountain Express. “I’m not a fan of the Late Night Taxi and see it as a failed model,” he said.

A frustrated Mountain Express chair Roman Kolodziej asked to at least bring up the idea of extra funding allocation for summer FirstTracks to the entire Crested Butte council given the board was looking at ways to streamline the summer service. He also pointed out that a recent bump in summer ridership had brought down the cost per passenger.

Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald said staff would not support the idea of using additional general fund dollars either given the “pressing priorities” currently in front of the council.

At the October 7 council meeting, Billick gave a recap of the discussion to the Crested Butte council and asked in any councilmember wanted to consider the funding request for summer FirstTracks service. No one did.

Mt. Crested Butte town manager Carlos Velado said he could put the topic on the agenda for October 15 for the council to discuss if they would like to fund the summer service. Herzog said he would prepare a presentation and go to council at the second meeting in October.

FirstTracks representative Travis Gleason said while it was important to have a decision on winter service, the summer program decision could be pushed off another month or two.

Board member Alex Gruzen noted that summer provided more general transportation options for residents. He said residents could ride their bikes or even drive to the Base Area and park for free to catch the town shuttle. “The question is where is the best use of the $100,000. Like Ian, I’d like to see it go to the drivers. If Mt. Crested Butte sees value in having FirstTracks operate in the summer, they may want to provide dollars dedicated and focused to it,” he said. “That is a fair and open question. What other funding sources are there? Could FirstTracks charge for the summer service?”

Herzog said that it could do so technically, but he expressed concern that charging would significantly lower ridership.

Herzog said surveys indicated FirstTracks was considered a positive addition to the Mountain Express service. Several users spoke up at the meeting in favor of the service as well. “I am impressed with its professionalism and ease,” stated new Mt. Crested Butte resident Lynx Gallagher. “I have used it almost every day and been overjoyed to not have to drive. It is a phenomenal use of public money.”

Corky Lucks said she too uses it almost every day. “It has been excellent, and I hope we can at least keep some partial service.”

“FirstTracks gets people out of their cars which is huge,” added Bill Mooz. “I also appreciate that we have become friends with the drivers.”

The winter FirstTracks service will cost the Mountain Express $450,000 and that decision was approved unanimously by the board. “I want to thank the provider for a great pilot program, and we look forward to working with them this winter,” concluded Herzog. Winter service will start on November 27 and run through April 6.

As for the budget implications, Mountain Express and FirstTracks driver Chuck Robinson had told the board at the start of the meeting most drivers feel underpaid. He said the wage starts at about $22 per hour and he said nationally, bus drivers start at more than $28 an hour. “It is a big problem here given the cost of living,” he said. “What we get paid is not enough and I see that as a hurdle for hiring and retaining new drivers. I love this job and want to be able to keep it for years.”

Most of the board supported the concept of increasing wages. Herzog said it was his hope to raise the entry-level wage to at least $25 per hour.

“I believe we have to invest in our drivers,” said Billick. “We are looking at a budget deficit but given the state of our reserves, I am comfortable with that.”

As for the Late Night Taxi service, Herzog said the transit agency has received three responses to its Request for Proposals. Current provider Alpine Express, Downtowner, the owner of FirstTracks, and Black Canyon Limo have all expressed interest in providing the service. Herzog said details will be discussed at the next board meeting.