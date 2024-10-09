Get out the vote: county election ballots go out on Friday

Commissioners, library district issue and more on local ballots

By Katherine Nettles

Election season is officially open to voters as of this week, with ballots being mailed out across Gunnison County on Friday, October 11 and the final day to vote in person or get ballots returned to the county election office is Tuesday, November 5. The election will conclude on November 5.

In addition to the presidential election and other federal, state and regional elections, ballots for Gunnison County residents will include two county commissioner races (District 1 and 2) and Gunnison County Library District ballot issue 6A. Mt. Crested Butte has town council elections for four positions, as well as a ballot issue to raise its excise lodging tax to 4.9% for the town’s affordable housing fund.

Gunnison County clerk and recorder and election official Kathy Simillion said that there are 15,116 registered voters in the county. This includes 3,808 registered Democrats, 2,760 Republicans, 8,213 unaffiliated voters and 335 voters registered with other parties (Center, Unity, Green etc.).

Simillion says she does expect a high voter turnout this year, given that it is a presidential election, but the election office is well prepared. “We are ready, everything is in place for a safe and secure election,” she commented in an email to the Crested Butte News this week. “Please vote your ballot and get it in as soon as you possibly can.”

Voters can register to vote or submit a change of street and/or mailing address at www.govotecolorado.gov

Simillion reminds voters that ballots are not forwardable, so if a voter is going to be out of town during the election cycle, the county clerk will need an updated mailing address.

Ways to vote

There are five ballot drop box locations in the valley that will be open as of mid-morning on Wednesday, October 16: the Blackstock Government Center in Gunnison, Crank’s Plaza/Town Hall in Crested Butte, the Crested Butte South Property Owner’s Association mail building in CB South, the Mt. Crested Butte TC-1 parking lot in Mt. CB and the Student Service Center south entrance at Western Colorado University in Gunnison.

There are three in-person voting locations in the valley: at the Blackstock Government Center in Gunnison beginning October 21, at the Queen of All Saints Parish Hall in Crested Butte beginning November 1 and in the north conference room of the Student Service Center at Western Colorado University in Gunnison on November 4 and 5. Specific dates and times can be found at www.gunnisoncounty.org/136/Elections-Office

Simillion encouraged all registered voters to exercise their right to participate in the election.

“Yes, we are geared up and expecting a high percentage of voter turnout. Come on, Gunnison County—get the vote out! Your ballot and voice counts!” she commented.

State election support

The state of Colorado awarded $2.4 million to 42 counties across the state to support the election process, of which Gunnison County received $44,736.40. The County Security and Accessibility Grants are meant to increase the security and accessibility of voting systems and locations, boost election judges’ pay, and provide funding for Sunday voting locations ahead of the 2024 General Election, according to a press release from Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office.

The grants can also be used by Colorado’s federally-recognized Tribes for voter outreach efforts.

“These grants enable Colorado to strengthen our gold-standard elections by further expanding election accessibility and security across the state,” said Secretary Griswold. “It is a privilege to support counties and election workers with these grants as we gear up for November.”

The grant program was made possible by Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds.

More election information can be found at www.gunnisoncounty.org/elections or by contacting the Gunnison County Elections Office at (970) 641-7927.