Cottonwood closed; Kebler Pass to stay open longer if possible

County trying to plow until Thanksgiving

By Katherine Nettles

November usually marks the closing of Cottonwood Pass and, soon after, the closing of Kebler Pass as Gunnison County Public Works ceases plowing the high mountain pass roadways until late spring. Cottonwood Pass did close last week; however, Kebler will remain open as late as Thanksgiving this year if storms continue to bring mere inches of snow at a time rather than feet.

Deputy county manager for public works Martin Schmidt says his crews will continue plowing Kebler Pass Road for the time being to aid in alleviating the extra traffic pressure caused by the US 50 bridge closure and limited releases between Gunnison and Montrose. But there was no reason to keep Cottonwood open.

“Cottonwood closing went well, no one had to be moved out of camp,” reviewed Schmidt of last week’s efforts. “The timing was right on with the storms rolling through now.”

Kebler is holding up well at this point with the light early season storms, says Schmidt.

“We have been plowing Kebler anytime there is more than about two inches,” he said. “We will plow the entirety until Thanksgiving this year unless Mother Nature makes that improbable. We traditionally only plow to the Irwin Y until Thanksgiving, but the continued bridge traffic control is still pushing people over Kebler.”

Schmidt said this has worked so far since there hasn’t been more than about five inches of snow at a time, but if a large storm event brings several feet crews will be forced to accept defeat. Schmidt said in that case they would plow to the winter trailhead berm and then close the road to through traffic as usual. He also noted that next year with the US 50 bridges anticipated to be open, the county will resume its normal early November closures.