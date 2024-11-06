Mt. CB continues wayfinding project

Beginning Phase 3 process

By Kendra Walker

The town of Mt. Crested Butte has begun initiating Phase 3 of its wayfinding sign project, which is focused on directing people to public spaces within the town. Earlier this fall, the town finished installing its Phase 2 signs and will now begin the design process for the next phase of town signs that will be installed in 2025.

Last month, the town council agreed to continue working with Ad Light Group for Phase 3 and forego issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process. The town went through an RFP process for Phase 1 and Phase 2, and Ad Light Group was awarded both.

Town staff explained that they have been pleased with Ad Light Group’s performance to date, as the project team has consistently provided the town with a high level of service. Not going through the RFP process will also eliminate costs and time and allow the town to initiate Phase 3 much sooner.

“We’ve been in a rush the last couple phases,” explained capital projects manager Jeffrey Smith. “This will allow more flexibility to get Phase 3 installed next year.”

The town will now enter into contract negotiations with Ad Light Group to begin defining the Phase 3 design and budget.

“Our next step is to work with Ad Light to define cost estimates,” said Smith.

Phase 3 will include 15 directional signs located in the base area. Phase 4 will include street name signs, transit and bus stop signs and a new gateway/welcome sign at the town’s entrance.