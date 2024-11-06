Schoedinger leaving CBMR

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved together over the past three years”

By Kendra Walker

Just as Crested Butte Mountain Resort began snowmaking operations last week in preparation for the 2024/25 winter season, vice president and general manager Tara Schoedinger announced her departure from her position at CBMR. Her last day was November 5 and Vail Resorts has expressed confidence in CBMR’s leadership team until a new VP and GM is appointed.

Schoedinger, who joined the CBMR team in her role in 2021, is headed to the Tahoe area to take the position of Northstar California Resort’s new vice president and general manager. Schoedinger was CBMR’s first female VP and GM. Having served various roles for Vail Resorts since 2010, Schoedinger also was the former mayor of Jamestown, Colorado.

Schoedinger expressed gratitude for her time in Crested Butte with the Crested Butte News this week. “A sincere thank you to the Crested Butte/Gunnison Valley community, our guests and the amazing CBMR team for your partnership and support throughout my time here. I’m deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built and the meaningful work we’ve accomplished together.”

Schoedinger shared that the search for her successor will begin immediately and that she will work closely with the current leadership team during the transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

“We are grateful for the lasting impact Tara has made on the resort, our teammates, guests and within the community, and know she’ll continue to do great things in her new role,” said Vail director of communications John Plack on Schoedinger’s departure.

“Until a new VP/GM is appointed for CBMR, we are confident in the talented senior leadership team at Crested Butte, which will remain focused on day-to-day operations, winter planning and community engagement during the transition and into the future,” he said. Plack did not share whether Vail Resorts plans to hire Schoedinger’s replacement before CBMR’s Opening Day on November 27.

“A special thank you to the CBMR team for your resilience, passion and unwavering commitment to what you do,” concluded Schoedinger. “I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved together over the past three years, but most of all, I will treasure the opportunity to work alongside such an extraordinary group of people. Your dedication to this special mountain is truly inspiring, and I will miss you all.”