Russ steps down as Community Development director for CB

Transition plan to be formed

By Mark Reaman

Crested Butte Community Development director Troy Russ submitted his resignation to the town on Monday, January 13.

Russ started in the position during the COVID pandemic in May of 2020 and helped create the outdoor parklet program on Elk Avenue. He is the major architect of the Community Compass planning initiative that is currently ongoing.

Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald informed the staff and council that Russ would be full-time through January while transitioning to fewer hours and more remote work in February. MacDonald said she would be meeting with the Community Development staff and forming a transition plan soon.

Russ declined the opportunity to talk about his Crested Butte work as he has consistently said he is not a big fan of being in the spotlight.