Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

New county assessor appointed/sworn in

During their January 14 meeting, Gunnison County commissioners appointed Alexandra Cohen as the Gunnison County Assessor to fill the vacancy created by the recent resignation of Kristy McFarland. Cohen has worked in the assessor’s office since 2011 as an appraiser and as deputy assessor of appraisals beginning in 2023. She was sworn in by district court judge Kellie Starritt.

LPD new BOCC chair

After an oath of office ceremony in which re-elected commissioners Jonathan Houck and Liz Smith were sworn in for their new four-year terms, and following a reception, commissioners conducted their annual board organization and commissioner appointments. Commissioner Houck expressed his interest in stepping down as chair of the board in 2025 after six years as chair and vice chair prior to that, and in the interest of “keeping things fresh.” Commissioner Smith nominated commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels to take on the role. Puckett Daniels accepted, referring to the usefulness of being able to step into that role with the other two commissioners with “experience and wisdom” at her side, and with Houck available to readily share institutional knowledge he has gained over his longer tenure.

Smith will continue in her active legislative role, which commissioners acknowledged requires a time commitment much like the role of chair, and therefore stated her preference to remain vice chair for the time being.

“I think it’s a reflection of the level of trust that we have with each other, our commitment to the work and our commitment to the community,” said Houck of the conversation. “It’s been an absolute honor to be the chair of this board, but it will continue to be an honor to serve beside the two of you.” Puckett Daniels accepted the gavel after a unanimous vote in favor and proceeded to conduct the rest of the meeting.

Other appointments

Smith will continue as the voting member for the Gunnison Basin Sage-grouse Strategic Committee; both Puckett Daniels and Smith will remain in the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) board; Houck will continue as the voting member of the Region 10 board; Smith will continue on the Early Childhood Council; Puckett Daniels will stay on the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) as a voting member; and Smith will remain on the Rural Welcoming Initiative, now referred to as the Gunnison Cultural Connection. The official posting location for all commissioner meeting agendas for 2025 will remain on the county website, as has been the case for several years.