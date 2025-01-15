Briefs: Crested Butte Council

By Mark Reaman

Zoning psychedelic substance centers in CB

The council approved on first reading an ordinance accommodating the Colorado Natural Medicine Health Act requirements. That will allow the use of natural psychedelic substances in a controlled environment. Basically, such health care facilities are licensed by the state. The town will allow manufacturing in the C-zone and the healing treatment centers will be allowed in Crested Butte business districts. They will not be allowed in any residential zones. The second reading and public hearing will be held at the January 21 meeting.

Town will lease Irwin water to mining company

The Crested Butte council on January 6 approved the second reading of an ordinance that includes an agreement with the Mount Emmons Mining Company (MEMC) to lease some town water owned by Crested Butte in Lake Irwin to MEMC. The water would be used in the mining company reclamation, site remediation and water treatment activities at the Keystone mine site. Under the agreement MEMC has agreed to not construct the Elk Creek reservoir in the Elk Creek drainage

“It is good to see this completed after three years,” said town water attorney Scott Miller.

“This is music to my ears,” agreed Sue Navy of the High Country Conservation Advocates.

Stuff:

—The council approved a liquor license for the new Thai Smile Restaurant located at 16 Sixth Street contingent upon it receiving at least a temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the town building inspector.

—The council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 11 of the Municipal Code. That portion of the code deals primarily with streets, alleys and sidewalks and public works director Shea Early indicated several revisions were done to clarify the regulations.

—The council approved the service agreement with the Crested Butte-Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce to operate the Visitor’s Center at the Four-way Stop. The town has budgeted $94,500 for visitor center operations in 2025 based on projected revenue from 2025 business licenses.