Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

Sawtooth 2 in high demand

Gunnison County manager Matthew Birnie reported that the 32 Sawtooth 2 units in Gunnison, now complete, have received applications from more than 200 people—within the first five days of opening. “Demand is heavy; there has been a lot of interest from county employees as well,” he said. The workforce housing applications are available at gvrha.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/2023-Sawtooth-II-Info_Application.pdf

Emergency operations plan updated

Commissioners approved changes to the county’s Emergency Operations Plan on December 17. County emergency manager Scott Morrill said there were not any major changes, just minor adjustments as called for in regulatory authorities since the last plan was approved in 2021. Deputy emergency manager Lisa Bickford said it also includes some lessons learned from things like the Highline Fire. “It’s a pretty comprehensive plan of how we respond to emergencies in the county,” she said.