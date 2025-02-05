CB workforce lottery certified

Town looking to improve the process for future lotteries

By Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte workforce housing lottery that took place January 22 and that was universally described as “brutal” by almost everyone involved, was certified Tuesday, February 4 so the nine units now have official renters slated to move in by the end of the ski season.

The original drawing ended in a major gaffe when a post-drawing audit showed that one of 92 raffle tickets was missing from the bin containing the tickets for the five, two-bedroom units. The decision was made to conduct a redraw and while four of the original five winners were drawn again, one of the original winners was not.

An official objection citing flaws in the town process was filed over the lottery with the town on January 29. That delayed certification of the second lottery drawing and had all the units and their potential renters in limbo. But the objection was withdrawn Tuesday and Crested Butte housing director Erin Ganser said the certification was made shortly after.

Before the staff informed the council about the objection at the February 3 council meeting, several people, including lottery participants spoke to the council during the ‘public comment’ section of the meeting about the lottery process.

“My family and I were part of this last lottery, and we were the ones who had received, then lost a unit. There has to be a better way to do it,” said Charles Robinson. “It is not good to take away something so important after being told we finally received a chance at housing. It broke my heart. It broke all our hearts to be told that we got a place and then be told we didn’t. It made me ask myself if I wanted to be part of this community. It has to be done better.”

Colin Leipelt won the lottery drawing for the one, one-bedroom unit and he said he was still stressed after finding out Monday that there was an objection that could snatch his unit away from him. “I just found out today about the objection,” he said. “I was not sent a follow-up email for days. A background check was sent to the wrong state where I’ve never been. There has been, in my mind, extensive unprofessionalism in the whole process. It’s really not okay and I strongly suggest changing the process.”

Ganser said Tuesday that Leipelt had been sent a follow-up email concerning next steps in the process on January 24. She said one of the documents included for participants that were drawn for the rental units is a release document for the state of Georgia that allows data to be released about convictions in Georgia as well as a release that covers all other states.

Jillian Liebl and her family participated in a GVRHA housing lottery in 2019 and told the council it was one of the most stressful things she had ever done. “I would encourage you to do whatever you can to lessen the stress. Put resources into the process. Instead of paper raffle tickets being pulled from a trashcan, invest in a Bingo Ball machine or conduct a digital lottery. I’m not sure what the answer is but there must be a less stressful way to conduct these housing lotteries. Step up the professionalism.”

“I was at the last lottery and under the circumstances thought it was done fine,” said Ben Hess. “I’m against going electronic. People should show up in person to these lotteries. It’s the least we can do when trying to get a place to live. It is very emotional. I have four children and was trying for a three-bedroom unit and didn’t get it. It was my fourth lottery and I’ve been disappointed every time. That’s okay. I appreciate being part of the opportunity that the town is providing us some hope. I would encourage all of you (the council) to attend a lottery and see how emotional it is. Going digital would feel like another way to hide behind a screen. It feels like it would suck some more soul out the town by hiding real emotions.”

“The process for this lottery is very clear,” said Abby Whitaker. “Community members living in affordable housing comply to quite a few restrictions. It is only fair the town follow the guidelines and restrictions it has in place for the process as well.”

Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald told the council that staff is developing recommendations to make the lottery better. “Staff will present ideas at the March 3 meeting on how to improve the process,” she said. “There is a window of time before the next lottery is held.”