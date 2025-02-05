Titans hockey takes down Durango in overtime

Final home game this Friday at 4:30 p.m.

By Than Acuff

After winning just three games all season long, the Crested Butte Titans hockey team headed into last weekend to host Durango and Glenwood Springs, both of whom handed the Titans thumping losses earlier in the season. Nevertheless, head coach Joey Otsuka went in with one overarching message for the team, it was Revenge Weekend. Not only that, but the Durango game Friday night, January 28 was also Senior Night for the Titans.

“I just told the guys to do it for the seniors just like they did when they were coming up through the program,” says Otsuka. “They were ready to blow the doors off the place.”

While Durango came into the weekend having racked up eight wins, Crested Butte was on the front foot from the initial faceoff. Their effort drew a couple of penalties by the Demons five minutes into the first period and the Titans made them pay as Luke Hartigan slipped into the high slot to take a pass from Marshall Spann and score for a 1-0 Titans’ lead.

Four minutes later the Titans were back on the powerplay and struck once again as Ethan Suazo won the puck in the corner, skated to the front of the Durango net and stuffed the puck through for a 2-0 Titans’ lead. Crested Butte continued to push the pace, but Durango started matching the Titans’ effort and would eventually score to pull within one. The Demons took control of the game to close the first period, but Titans goalie Gustav DesAuliners made some key stops down the stretch to preserve the slim Titan lead.

“After the first period the guys on the bench were like, wow, that period went really fast,” says Otsuka. “Our top players were not as tired as they’re normally used to.”

Durango carried their momentum into the start of the second period to pin the Titans early. While Crested Butte held off the initial surge, Durango would eventually score to tie the game 2-2 three minutes into the second period.

The game teetered on getting away from the Titans, but they clamped down to kill back-to-back penalties following Durango’s second goal. The Titans then lost Hartigan for the remainder of the game due to a penalty and had to kill off two more penalties but with Matej Voldan doing everything needed and the team following suit, Crested Butte made it out of the second period still notched in a 2-2 tie.

The Demons scored in the opening minute of the third period to go up 3-2 but the Titans remained composed and committed to the game plan, and it was time for the seniors to step into the spotlight.

Nine minutes into the third period with the Titans pushing the pace, Dukeman won a faceoff in the Demons’ zone and dropped the puck to Spann and Spann fired his shot past the Demon goalie to tie the game 3-3.

Tanner Maltby continued his effort battling for pucks in the corners and along the boards to keep the pressure up leaving the Demons scrambling to try and hold off the Titan attack.

“Tanner’s presence as a senior was leading the team,” says Otsuka.

Crested Butte had one more penalty to kill down the stretch and DeAuliners made additional key stops to then send the game into overtime and Crested Butte seemed to get stronger as the game continued into overtime.

After pushing and pushing, outshooting Durango through the extra time, they finally found the back of the net as Suazo won another faceoff to get the puck to Carson Zummach and the savvy senior roofed it for the game winner. DesAuliners finished the game with 36 saves on the night.

“We’re kind of putting it together,” says Otsuka. “We’ve moved from lines playing individually to how lines bounce off each other and now they have confidence.

The Titans then had their biggest challenge of the season on Saturday, February 1 as they hosted Glenwood Springs, the number one team in the state in 4A hockey. Not only that but Hartigan would be missing the game due to his previous penalty and right before the game, an injury forced senior Mason Weitman from the roster and the coaches called on Ezra Paden to suit up for the game.

“That was tough for Mason, he’s put in so much work for the team as a leader,” says Otsuka. “We were able to get Ezra back on the roster, which was big. If Tanner’s the honey badger, Ezra is the next iteration of that, 2.0.”

Glenwood Springs showed why they’re ranked number one as they took the game to the Titans early on, but Crested Butte had enough in the tank from the overtime game the night before to match Glenwood’s effort. While DesAuliners was on point against Durango, he was standing on his head against Glenwood Springs to stop all shots and rebounds fired on him.

While most of the game was in the Titans’ defensive zone, they hung in there and held off Glenwood for three straight periods to head into overtime tied 0-0.

“We’d get our chances, but it was so hard to get inside on Glenwood to get good scoring chances,” says Otsuka. “There’s a reason they’re number one in the state.”

It took until overtime before Glenwood managed to escape with a win as they finally scored for the 1-0 win. DesAuliners finished the game with a staggering 49 saves.

“If we have Luke and Mason in the lineup against Glenwood, we win that game,” says Otsuka. “The game could have gone either way and the boys were bummed but they also realized they took the number one team into overtime.”

The Titans final home game of the regular season is Friday, February 7 when they host the Woodland Park at 4:30 p.m. and Otsuka has a twist for the team.

“The third and fourth lines will be anointed the first and second lines,” says Otsuka. “Woodland Park hasn’t won a game all season so it’s a great opportunity and a great challenge for the younger players on the team.”

Crested Butte finishes the regular season on the road in Aspen on Saturday, February 8. If they win both games, they have a very slight chance and making the post season which requires some losses by other teams.

“We’re hoping for some big fireworks at the Aspen Ice Garden,” says Otsuka. “We don’t control our destiny but the next best thing we can do is win out.”