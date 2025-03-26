Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

Discussion on filling marshal position

A notice in the March 17 staff report that the Crested Butte Marshal’s Department was losing a deputy generated a sometimes feisty discussion between councilmembers and staff over whether that spot should be filled. Councilmember Anna Fenerty noted that during last fall’s budget discussion the idea of losing one of the nine sworn officer positions was in the mix as a money saving option, but council followed the staff recommendation to not terminate a position that was actively filled. “Given the budget, should we consider not hiring for the position?” Fenerty asked.

That led to a lot of back-and-forth discussion given that council is in the process of a multi-meeting discussion over big picture town finances. Town manager Dara MacDonald said she was ready to post the job notice but Fenerty along with councilmember Mallika Magner wondered if that should be delayed until further financial discussions were held. MacDonald said several town positions were currently not filled and wondered if that should be in the mix. Fenerty and Magner seemed to emphasize the marshal’s position was the one to consider.

Council recently approved a new facilities potion that they had left unfilled last fall during budget discussions. After a lengthy discussion the rest of the council agreed to let the department try and fill the vacated position while council focused on the bigger town financial picture. The next such big picture financial meeting is April 7.

Billick’s DC lobbying adventure

Mayor Ian Billick spent a week in Washington, D.C. meeting with US senator Michael Bennet, Congressman Jeff Hurd and staffers from senator John Hickenlooper’s office. Town had paid for his airfare. He said all three were supportive of pushing for answers on the dilemma of where a North Valley post office building might be located when the lease for the current Elk Avenue facility expires next February. He said all three promised to protect Mt. Emmons with whatever the current presidential administration might try to do in its change of policy over things like public lands.

He said while Hurd was not committing to support major expansion of public lands, he might back Bennet’s GORP (Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection) Act and agreed that the selling off of public lands should not happen.

Gravel Pit off limits this summer for events…trail could stay open

Public Works director Shea Earley said access to the town gravel pit will be limited this summer given the school expansion and Whetstone housing utility expansion work. While the area will be closed to special events, the town wants to continue access for bikers and pedestrians who use that route instead of the highway. “It is a safety issue,” Earley explained. “There will be a lot of excavation and a lot of heavy equipment out there.”

School lot closure impacts expected

The school expansion project will result in the parking lot not being available this summer. That is expected to impact things like parking for Alpenglow concerts, the Fourth of July and Arts Festival.

Stuff: Judge’s pay, marshal building expansion

—The council asked for more details concerning the request by Municipal Judge James McDonald to increase his compensation from $600 to $750 per session. Councilmember Mallika Magner asked for the explanation given the 25% requested increase. McDonald started the position in 2022 and has not received a pay increase in that time.

—The council passed a resolution supporting a grant application to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for $200,000 to help with the design of a CB Marshals’ Facility. Town allocated $500,000 for the design project. A potential large concept is to build a new, larger building with the marshal’s and Park Crested Butte on the first floor while providing space for KBUT and new community rooms on the second floor. A more modest expansion is also being considered.