Seven running for four seats in Mt. CB Water and San election

Ballots go out in middle of April

By Mark Reaman

For the first time since 2012, the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District will have a contested election this spring. Seven candidates are running for four seats on the five-member board. Election Day is May 6.

Incumbents Jonathan Ferrell, Jennifer O’Brien and Nancy Grindley are running to hold onto their seats while Peter Esselstyn, Carl Tucker, David Clayton and Tomasz “Tom” Rolleczek have all thrown their hat into the ring.

Designated election official (DEO) Kent Fulton explained that three of the board positions are for a four-year term and one of the positions is for a two-year term. “There are seven candidates for the three four-year term seats, and there are no candidates for the two-year term seat,” he said. “After the election is finalized, the new Board will be seated and appoint an eligible elector by acclamation to the one remaining two-year position because no one ran for that seat.”

The election will be conducted with mail-in ballots which are due back by May 6. Eligible electors are registered voters within the district, or registered Colorado voters owning property within the district.

Ballots will be mailed out April 14 through April 21 and can be sent back or dropped off at the district office located at 100 Gothic Road in Mt. Crested Butte by 7 p.m. on May 6. Official certification of the election will be held May 14. The next board meeting following the election is scheduled for May 20.

For any question, contact Kent Fulton, the district’s finance manager and the DEO.