Briefs: RTA

By Mark Reaman
Virtual meeting attendance expanded
The RTA board decided that a board member would be allowed to attend meetings virtually four times a year starting in October. While everyone agreed that ideally, having everyone attend in-person was best, they all understood that life circumstances sometimes required flexibility.
More bus business:
The RTA is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to plan for three park-and-rides along Highway 135. They would be located by Brush Creek Road, near Cement Creek and just north of the city of Gunnison.