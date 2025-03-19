Briefs: RTA

March 19, 2025

By Mark Reaman

Virtual meeting attendance expanded

The RTA board decided that a board member would be allowed to attend meetings virtually four times a year starting in October. While everyone agreed that ideally, having everyone attend in-person was best, they all understood that life circumstances sometimes required flexibility.

More bus business:

The RTA is working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to plan for three park-and-rides along Highway 135. They would be located by Brush Creek Road, near Cement Creek and just north of the city of Gunnison.

