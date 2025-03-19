RTA bus update: record ridership streak broken but it’s still really busy this winter

Grant issues, impact fees, redundancy

By Mark Reaman

After 31 straight months of record ridership on the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) buses, the streak was broken last December and January as lack of snow in the valley kept more seats empty. RTA executive director Scott Truex said December was off about 5% from the previous year while January was off about 11%.

“This past January was off from 2024, but it was still the second strongest January we’ve ever had,” Truex reported to the board at the February 21 meeting. “After 31 straight months of record ridership, December and January were off. I think it’s because of the lack of snow we had.” He noted that during the February storm that dropped 39 inches of snow in three days, riders returned in droves setting new daily records.

Truex said that in 2024 the RTA “safely carried more than 393,000 passengers.” He said the cost per passenger was basically flat to 2023. Of all the trips, 92% were within five minutes of schedule and 98% were within 15 minutes of the schedule.

Uncertainty with grants…but bus purchases needed

Truex said the RTA is proceeding to purchase buses using grant money that originates with the federal government but is distributed through the state department of transportation since the RTA has signed contracts for the grants. While admitting there is some uncertainty with that funding situation given recent policy moves by the new presidential administration, Truex emphasized the need to replace its current bus fleet. The board supported the idea and gave the okay to keep on track for buying five new buses over the next year or so even if it meant using all local money that would reduce RTA capital reserves.

“We need the buses, and we have money in our reserves if needed,” said Truex. “If it comes to using that, the reserves would drop a lot but we wouldn’t have a bus system without buses. We need these buses.”

Truex said he is keeping an eye out for cheaper bus alternatives but the competition for such bargains is stiff as every transit agency is dealing with the same situation.

Redundancy is important

Truex reported that there were some issues with the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) fueling system in January that prevented the CNG buses from operating. He lauded the RTA bus operator, Alpine Express, for providing replacement buses from other locations. He said about 10% of the trips in January were run with Alpine Express buses.

The RTA has a Request for Proposals (RFP) out for the RTA operations contract and he assured the board that part of the RFP was asking how each company would propose to use their own vehicles when RTA buses weren’t available. He said the RTA has received 16 requests from various entities about the RFP. The RTA will analyze the proposals and choose a bus operator by June 20. Proposals are due back to the RTA on May 23.

Impact fee request coming?

At the request of RTA board member and Crested Butte mayor Ian Billick, the board agreed to approach Gunnison County and see if an impact fee could be applied to new developments to help fund mass transit in the valley.

Billick said between three development proposals in the North Valley there could be an additional 1,000 units built. “Should we figure out how new development provides appropriate buy-in costs? There is a lot of new pressure expected to come,” he said. “Should we as a group be thinking about how we provide feedback to the county about how to develop reasonable financial models to accommodate for the growth and the costs?”

“I agree with that idea,” said RTA board member and Gunnison mayor Diego Plata who indicated the same could be needed for the southern part of the valley around Gunnison.

“It is a good conversation to have,” added RTA chair Matt Schwartz who asked it be part of the agenda at the next meeting.

In that vein, Truex said with the board’s permission he would ask the developers of the Starview development to include a small parking lot for residents near the new bus stop that would be part of the subdivision. Billick said he was a big supporter of such a request given the increasing parking pressure being felt by the town of Crested Butte.

Other bus notes:

—The RTA will pay for an addition to the Swiftly software which powers the Transit App used by riders to track RTA buses that will better indicate a trip cancellation. “That will provide a much better experience for everyone,” Truex said.

—The board agreed to keep the same spring, summer and fall schedule as last year. Truex said that was close to providing regular service every half hour. “It worked really well last year,” he said.

—The RTA provided extra vehicles on its route to help transport local students from Gunnison to the ski hill for special events.

—Truex explained that the type of buses used by the RTA are great for running up and down the valley but have a hard time in some weather conditions to get between Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte given the grade of the hill. That is when they depend on Mountain Express to help complete the route to the ski area. “There are times it is just too slick for these buses to get up the hill safely,” he said.

—The board had a lengthy philosophical discussion about the Bustang route between the valley and Denver. All were pleased to have a second daily bus making that route. When looking into if it was worth running the bus all the way to Crested Butte, some members felt using current RTA buses to transport passengers in Gunnison would be more efficient. The board all agreed that eventually running a Bustang route to Montrose at least twice a day was a priority.