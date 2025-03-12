Upcoming Elevation Hotel renovation project to be revamped as The Beckwith

Construction anticipated to start late 2025/early 2026

By Kendra Walker

The anticipated major renovation of the Elevation Hotel and Spa will soon bring some major changes to the building and CBMR base area, and with those upgrades the hotel will be rebranded as “The Beckwith.” In an announcement this week, private equity real estate investment firm South Street Partners in partnership with Dallas-based developer and operator WoodHouse shared the name change as part of a multi-phased reimagining of Elevation.

The entire property, which is managed by hospitality management company Highgate, will be updated including the exterior and arrival experience, hotel guest rooms, lobby and gathering spaces, the spa and pool deck, fitness center and meeting facilities, food and beverage outlets and hotel guest rooms.

One of the biggest updates as part of the renovation will be the addition of approximately 49 for sale two-, three- and four-bedroom residential units. “Reservations for this limited ownership opportunity at The Beckwith Residences are scheduled to open in July 2025,” said a press release issued this week. After the unit conversion, the hotel will have approximately 114 hotel guest rooms remaining (it currently has 191 hotel rooms).

According to Rylie Gitnes, vice president of South Street Partners, plans are still in the design and development phase and the construction timeline is still to be determined. “We anticipate starting some renovation in late 2025/early 2026,” said Gitnes. “We plan to minimize hotel closures during the renovation to the greatest extent possible by phasing areas of the building and intend to remain operational for the 2025/2026 ski season.”

The name change is a nod to Captain Edward Beckwith, “The Explorer of the Central Rockies,” who led the final phase of the 1853 Gunnison – Beckwith Expedition that sparked both the Western expansion and put the Gunnison Valley on the map. “To honor Crested Butte’s mining history and rebirth as home to a vibrant community, The Beckwith will be imbued with a sense of collective pioneering for families and friends to gather, forge lasting connections and foster new traditions,” said the release. “These thoughtfully designed spaces will be sweet sanctuaries after epic days spent skiing and snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, fly fishing, or enjoying renowned film, art, music and wildflower festivals.”

The hotel’s current venues including billy barr and Matchstick Lounge will continue along with new amenities. “The Beckwith’s exceptional new suite of amenities will include fresh food and beverage offerings and an on-site Adventure Lab with a full-service concierge, gear rentals, and retail shop,” stated the press release.

There will also be a new private mountain and social club at The Beckwith. “Club Beck membership will provide a comprehensive slate of services and gear for a seamless day on the mountain including ski lockers, valet parking, adventure concierge, restaurant and lounge, and hot tub terrace with Thermal Cycle Recovery Zone,” said the release.

“The opportunity to redevelop the only ski-in/ski-out hotel in an iconic ski town like Crested Butte is incredibly unique. South Street, WoodHouse and our entire creative team have been keenly focused on maintaining what makes the property so special while enhancing it with new amenities, including an exciting ownership opportunity, Beckwith Residences, which will launch this summer,” said Gitnes. “We are grateful for the support of the local community in helping us turn a project into a special place.”

Nick Klaus of WoodHouse, which acquired the Elevation in August 2022, has dedicated the past several years to fostering initiatives designed to connect the property more closely with the Crested Butte community. “Since taking over ownership of the property, we’ve been intentional about creating an environment that reflects the unique character of Crested Butte, and we’re thrilled to share our collective vision for the future of the property. In partnership with South Street, we’re building something truly special—where every detail reflects the spirit and history of this incredible destination. We’re excited about the new brand and creating our own ecosystem of outlets that will serve as the hub of the CBMR base area,” he said.