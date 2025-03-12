Collaboration IPA now flowing at Eldo, Public House and Zuni West Brewing

“Brewing has always been a brotherhood and sisterhood “

By Katherine Nettles

The three brewmasters in the North Valley got together last month in the name of craft beer to share ideas, supplies and to make their first collaboration brew together. The result is a 10-barrel batch (about 16 kegs worth) of an outstanding hazy IPA called CB 3-Way that has been “going gangbusters,” according to Eldo brewmaster Kevin Doherty. And while the IPA will be finite, collaboration in the North Valley seems to be just taking off.

“It is the first collaboration brew we have done at the new brewery in CB South,” says Willy Truettner, brewmaster and owner of Zuni West Brewing Company. “And it’s the first one with the Eldo and Irwin. All three of us brewers got together and thought it would be fun to make a collaboration with the three Crested Butte breweries. Brewing has always been a brotherhood and sisterhood, and making this collab was a good way for us all to support each other in this industry and get to know each other more.”

Irwin brewmaster Scott Kimball supplied the London Tropics yeast, which is also Irwin’s house IPA yeast; Doherty brought in the hops and Zuni contributed the grain and the equipment, since Zuni has the capacity for numerous batches and room to experiment. “I was also excited to show Scott and Kevin our new brewing system in CB South,” says Truettner.

In addition to Citra and Mosaic hops, which are common in the craft beer industry for adding citrus and tropical notes to an IPA, Doherty included an experimental hops new to the market from the northwest that was formerly called HBC668 but recently got renamed Krush.

“Once you have tried-and-true ingredients it’s nice to experiment. We as brewers have such an eclectic range of choices,” says Doherty.

“Most craft beer drinkers kind of rotate through brands,” says Kimball. “And we all have our own distinct styles, so people get used to those. This was a chance to break out and I think people can taste that this is different than any of our usual choices.”

The trio made the batch on February 12 and it was ready by the first week of March. Truettner describes it as heavily hopped with notes of berry, citrus, tropical fruit and a bit resinous.

They have allotted about five kegs to each brewmaster, and the CB 3-way is now available on tap at Zuni, Eldo and the Public House until it’s gone.

“That’s the cool thing about collabs,” says Kimball. “They are only available to you if you come in and see us.”

Zuni has also combined forces with Secret Stash to provide them with a red lager and with Rocky Mountain Cannabis for an upcoming lager. The Eldo has worked with Butte Bagels previously to make a unique ‘everything bagel’ mash for an experimental brew. Kimball says he looks forward to continuing the “mind meld,” having extensive experience collaborating with others in Charlotte, North Carolina, Buena Vista and Aspen where he worked in the past. “To promote and build and celebrate this craft beer scene helps all of us,” he says. While IPA was an easy choice to start with due to its popularity, they all agree there are plenty more possibilities ahead.

“We are all excited to keep working together on making great beer and bringing attention to the Crested Butte craft beer scene,” says Truettner.