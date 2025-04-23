Meet the candidates for the MetRec board of directors

Six candidates are running for two four-year term seats on the Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation District board of directors this spring.

Eligible voters and candidates must be registered to vote in the state of Colorado AND either be either residents OR property owners (natural persons, not LLCs, trusts, etc.) of the district.

This is an in-person election only. Mail ballots are NOT being sent out. However, absentee ballots may be requested from the Designated Election Official (Sue Wallace) up until Tuesday, April 29. Those ballots must be returned to the polls by 7 p.m. on May 6. Wallace’s contact information: DEO-Sue Wallace, 970-641-8725 and [email protected].

Voting will be conducted in person on Election Day – Tuesday, May 6 – at two polling locations: The first is at the Fred Field Western Heritage Center (the County Fairgrounds) at 275 Spruce Street in Gunnison, and the second location is at the Queen of All Saints Church Parish Hall at 401 Sopris Avenue in Crested Butte.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on May 6. Spanish-speaking electors may vote at the Gunnison poll and English translation is provided.

Two election judges will count and record all ballots after the polls close at 7 p.m. on May 6, and post unofficial results at each poll. The election will be officially certified on May 20.

We asked a few questions of each of the candidates concerning current issues facing the board. We asked them to keep their answers to approximately 500 words total. Here are their answers…

—Mark Reaman

Shawn W. Cooper:

Years in Valley:

Almost three years

Do you consider yourself more a representative of MetRec TV services or MetRec recreation services?

I would consider myself more of a representative for the recreation side of the MetRec services. My career, experience and interests have been in municipal government and parks and recreation.

Is it possible for MetRec to have a robust, free over-the-air broadcast system in the county?

From my current knowledge and education, it appears that the TV broadcast is currently allocated almost 25% of the annual budget for MetRec. It also appears that there are projections that over the next 10-20 years there will be tremendous additional expenditures required to continue the current level of service. If the MetRec District is to continue to provide these services as they are now, large additional streams of funds will be required. It will be a huge challenge to secure these funds and not impact or detract from the other required services the district is currently or will be providing in the future.

How would you allocate MetRec budget money for TV and for recreation in the overall district?

Trying to determine allocations of funds between the TV broadcasts and recreation needs of the district at this time would be difficult to state without considering the needs and priorities of each program. The current budget allows for funds to be allocated to the TV services area in order to maintain current levels of service and remaining funds are then assigned to the recreational needs of the district, primarily in response to the guidance provided by the Comprehensive Master Plan. As with all budgeted programs, emergencies and immediate opportunities arise which will dictate the shifting of funds occasionally, however for the most part funds are allocated through the citizen and board approved budgeting process.

With additional tax money allocated for recreation in the North District, what would be your priorities and timeline for recreation projects in the North District?

The additional funds being collected within the north district should be allocated for projects and program approved by the residents in that district and based on the priorities established within the approved Master Plan. Projects, programs and opportunities that arise outside of the Master Plan can and should be considered by the board along with any potential impact to the continuance of pursuing the goals of the Master Plan and the desires of the members of the district. As the funds become available for particular projects, progress should begin in accordance with the approved priorities of the planning process.

Sheila Davis:

Years in Valley:

I have lived in the Gunnison Valley for 26 years

Do you consider yourself more a representative of MetRec TV services or MetRec recreation services?

I hesitate to label myself as either wholly MetRec TV or MetRec Recreation. I would like to consider myself as representative of people’s needs. That being said, I think there is a large population not being represented by our current goals.

Is it possible for MetRec to have a robust, free over-the-air broadcast system in the county?

You ask if it is possible to have over-the-air television. I think it not only possible but a requirement of MetRec. MetRec was created to provide television services to the valley and has done an excellent job up to this point. The infrastructure is in place and, if destroyed, can never be replaced. Over-the-air television is important to connect the valley with the outside world. Not everyone can afford streaming channels or even internet. Network television is by law free and over-the-air is the means to access it.

How would you allocate MetRec budget money for TV and for recreation in the overall district?

Not already on the board, I am at a disadvantage to say how I would recommend the budget be allocated between television and recreation. I can say that I have an accounting background and am very interested to study the situation both for resources and costs.

With additional tax money allocated for recreation in the North District, what would be your priorities and timeline for recreation projects in the North District?

North District additional tax funds priorities and timeline for recreation projects. Again, I would look at the available funds and balance that with the needs first and wants second, considering what will benefit most users.

Sharon Mills:

Years in Valley:

50 years in the valley

Do you consider yourself more a representative of MetRec TV services or MetRec recreation services?

I support the over the air tv for the community in the valley.

Is it possible for MetRec to have a robust, free over-the-air broadcast system in the county?

There are ways to make Over the Air TV robust. It needs to be researched to make improvements. The information is out there!

How would you allocate MetRec budget money for TV and for recreation in the overall district?

MetRec receives tax money that every resident pays whether or not they receive the OTA TV services in the District. Internet services pay to use a tower near Gunnison for their organization also. May not be much but it is income.

With additional tax money allocated for recreation in the North District, what would be your priorities and timeline for recreation projects in the North District?

I do not disagree with recreation. The City of Gunnison offers a variety of recreational activities such as mountain biking, hiking, mountain biking, just to name a few. Gunnison Trails is another organization that maintains more then 60 miles of multi-use trail around Gunnison. They also provide new opportunities for mountain biking, running and hiking trails. Another recreation provider in the area is the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association.

My concern is taking away the tv service affects a large number of people that most were active recreation users that are no longer able to do that. I feel taking away one service to support another is the wrong thing to do. There are many benefits with tv services that provide many of the same things that recreation. Just for different people!

Adam Shindler:

Years in Valley:

I have been working (primarily) and recreating (secondarily) in the North end of the Valley for 6+ years, but was fortunate to be able to relocate full-time to Mt. Crested Butte in early 2024 after years of planning.

Do you consider yourself more a representative of MetRec TV services or MetRec recreation services?

Since relocating to the Valley, folks have suggested I ‘have the face for radio,’ and I can’t disagree. I’m a huge proponent of the outdoors and being able to actively recreate in nature is a fundamental mental + physical wellness priority I cherish and believe ’traditional recreation’ is a wonder-benefit for a healthy and thriving community.

Is it possible for MetRec to have a robust, free over-the-air broadcast system in the county?

I believe there are multiple solutions and a litany of outcomes for all challenges we face and I will actively pursue the most robust package of responsible OTA-TV system protections and capital maintenance decisions available to the District while championing long-term fiscally-responsible strategies and tactics that best serve the interest of our community.

How would you allocate MetRec budget money for TV and for recreation in the overall district?

In the event MetRec OTA-TV budget dollars are re-allocated to broader ‘traditional recreation’ services, I would re-target existing needs where MetRec’s ability to support projects and/or (grant) programs has fallen short of desire and/or community needs, including, but not limited to: trail connectivity, easing accessibility, promotion of active participation, enhanced outreach to youth community groups, and support for the District’s administrative personnel, as well as identifying creative solutions to build on the relationships with our USFS + BLM + State of Colorado recreation partners.

With additional tax money allocated for recreation in the North District, what would be your priorities and timeline for recreation projects in the North District?

Promoting an active and healthy outdoor lifestyle is paramount to a thriving community (IMHO), so I would venture to focus my attention on projects that serve both short- and long-term priorities that are aligned with the District’s Strategic Master Plan and broader vision for the future of our County. With a dearth of available trail continuity for hikers and bikers alike, and fewer and fewer sporting field options for team-driven sports for both youth and adult recreation, I would look to preserve Open Space and Recreation Areas for the long-term benefit of our community while promoting regenerative solutions in concert with other Agency and/or District stakeholders in the Valley.

You can find more information at my website: voteshindler.org.

Dave Wiens:

Years in Valley:

40 years living in Gunnison

Do you consider yourself more a representative of MetRec TV services or MetRec recreation services?

I joined the MetRec board last June, filling the seat of a board member who stepped off mid-term. This seat was uncontested. Initially, we were focused on recreation and the recreation master planning process. Beginning this fall, the TV topic became much more prominent. As a dual mission organization, I consider them equally but have put considerably more time and study into the topic of TV.

Is it possible for MetRec to have a robust, free over-the-air broadcast system in the county?

Anything is possible, of course. However, numerous challenges are making delivering an updated, modern over-the-air TV system in our MetRec District difficult and costly.

How would you allocate MetRec budget money for TV and for recreation in the overall district?

From Ballot Issue 7D, passed district wide in 2018, approximately $1.2 million is available annually for TV, recreation and administrative costs. Current spending levels are relatively equal between these three categories, around $400,000 to each. The costs to bring the remote chain up to current standards and operate it far exceed the financial resources available. The main chain, too, is facing difficult and expensive challenges. I will support funding for both TV and recreation only if it’s in the best interest of our taxpayers.

With additional tax money allocated for recreation in the North District, what would be your priorities and timeline for recreation projects in the North District?

From input received during MetRec’s recreation master planning process, North District residents clearly support rec paths, multi-use indoor recreation spaces, fields, parks and playgrounds. There’s a lot here and we’ll need to work to move multiple projects along at the same time. Those that have broad community support, become shovel ready and have funding will get my support to move into final construction. I’m supportive of moving quickly, yet prudently.

Sean Patrick:

Years in Valley:

Nine

Do you consider yourself more a representative of MetRec TV services or MetRec recreation services?

Definitely recreation services.

Is it possible for MetRec to have a robust, free over-the-air broadcast system in the county?

From what I understand, it’s getting harder and harder for MetRec to make over-the-air broadcast happen. To get broadcast T.V. from the Front Range is expensive and options are dwindling. The major thing is that there’s a very small percentage of Gunnison County residents who use it. It’s a cost-benefit situation where all of us are paying for T.V. for a small percentage of users.

How would you allocate MetRec budget money for TV and for recreation in the overall district?

Let me first say that my priority is responding to the community’s needs, and I’m planning on listening to the preferences of the people who live here. I am open to learning more about the issue and applying that information appropriately. But based on what I do know, my plan would be to orderly and fairly wind down T.V. service according to what’s fair to the community (that could mean a multi-year phase out), allocating less and less money toward T.V., and reallocating to recreation as much as possible.

With additional tax money allocated for recreation in the North District, what would be your priorities and timeline for recreation projects in the North District?

As the current president of Buckhorn Ranch’s HOA, I’ve been working closely with CBMBA. My most important priority at the moment is creating a rec path from CB South to town to provide a safer bike or walking option for all members of the community.