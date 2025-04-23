Meet the candidates for the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation District board

Seven people are running for three open four-year term seats on the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District board of directors. There is one two-year term seat also open, and the newly seated board will appoint someone to fill that position on or after the May 20 board meeting.

Like the candidates, individuals eligible to vote in this election must be a registered voter within the district or own real or personal property as a “natural person” within the district and be a registered Colorado voter.

This is a mail-in ballot election. According to election official Kent Fulton, all ballots to confirmed voters were mailed out as of April 18. All ballots have a return envelope enclosed with the ballot. The deadline for receipt of ballots is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6. There is a drop-box at the Water and San district’s main office located at 100 Gothic Road, Mt. Crested Butte for those who would like to hand deliver their ballot. The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Preliminary results will be communicated on the night of May 6. Final results will be certified on May 14.

We asked a few questions of each of the candidates concerning current issues facing the board. We asked them to keep their answers to approximately 500 words total. Some did better than others. Here are their answers…

—Mark Reaman

Jenn O’Brien:

Do you live in the district? How many years?

Yes, I’ve owned property in the District for 10 years and lived here full time for 3 years.

How would you describe the current challenges facing the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation district?

I think the current challenge of the District is balancing all of the dynamic aspects of the industry and what it takes for the District to stay true to our mission: “to provide reliable and quality water along with environmentally responsible wastewater services to our community in a cost effective manner, with a commitment to public health and safety for our customers.” The District is subject to changes in water/wastewater regulations and reporting requirements, increasing costs, District growth, maintenance of treatment plants and infrastructure, responding to emergencies, and water supply quality and quantity including during years of drought, to name a few. I believe the District staff and Board do a great job balancing these complexities while meeting our District budget, as we did last year. In my first career I was a water and wastewater consulting engineer in the greater Denver area, with BS and MS degrees in Civil Engineering and held a former Professional Engineer license. This challenge and balance is one of the things I truly enjoy about being a Board member.

What action would you advocate as a board member to address the district’s “main line” issue?

For all current taxpayers in the District the main interceptor line has adequate capacity and infrastructure life. Future budgeting from the District over the next few years would likely include scheduled maintenance and a few localized repairs/upgrades. The capacity “issue” and need for a full line replacement are based solely on the current proposed developer demand. I advocated doing the investigative camera and survey work last fall that gathered information allowing the District staff and engineering team to begin the preliminary design phase that is currently underway and will give all parties a better idea of the scope and budget for increasing the size of the interceptor line. I would continue to advocate the forward progress of the design and discussions with developers by the District’s staff, engineer consultants and legal team.

Where should the money that is needed to address the current capacity issues come from?

I believe that developers should pay their way for the replacement of the interceptor line based on their proposed development since that is where the issue comes from. Slower, more linear growth as the District has experienced in the past would result in a drastically different series of upgrades with much lower expense than the full line replacement, and I don’t believe the current taxpayers should fund the upgrade based on proposed developer demand.

Are there other priorities you would focus on as a board member?

I am on the Employee Retention Committee (sub committee of the current Board) helping to understand how the District can support its staff from the District Manager to the newest hire, and the office staff to field crews. They are an incredibly talented group and are very dedicated to the work they do, and I want to continue to be a part of the efforts underway in this area.

Carl Tucker:

Do you live in the district? How many years?

Yes. We have been coming to the valley for the past decade and moved here full time two years ago.

How would you describe the current challenges facing the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation district?

Mt. CB Water & Sanitation’s current challenges are balancing between sustainability and matching the demand for growth within the district.

What action would you advocate as a board member to address the district’s “main line” issue?

Mt. CB Water & Sanitation are taking the right steps today to understand the scope of the situation. I would advocate for future-proofing the district to ensure we can meet the demands of the community long term. I believe growth and change are inevitable, but I would advocate for smart and sustainable growth that adds value to the community.

Where should the money that is needed to address the current capacity issues come from?

The district does not have capacity issues within the existing community. The district will have capacity issues if new developments are brought online. It is reasonable to expect developers to pay their fair share.

Are there other priorities you would focus on as a board member?

Yes, as a board member I would like to focus on tighter collaboration with the town. I would also like to get a better understanding of how Mt. CB Water & Sanitation approaches sustainability and environmental impact.

David L. Clayton:

Do you live in the district? How many years?

I live in Mt. Crested Butte, have owned property in the District since 2000 and have been full-time since late 2006.

How would you describe the current challenges facing the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation district?

Before moving to the Gunnison Valley, I spent over 5 years on the Utilities Committee for Indian River County in Florida (this committee reviewed the planning of Water, WasteWater and Solid Waste) and see the biggest challenge is that the District operates the infrastructure but has not kept anticipated future growth and long term maintenance requirements as one of its major priorities. On multiple occasions, the ability of the District to provide services to new construction has been delayed (even though the projects were approved) because additional capacity was needed but not available. The function of a Special District is to provide services to its customers in an efficient and timely manner. It must always be the front and center priority to address future needs for planning and budgeting.

What action would you advocate as a board member to address the district’s “main line” issue?

First, I believe that the District needs to determine the true cause of the capacity issue. In looking at records of water and sewer processing, the records show that the period of highest wastewater inflows occurs in the spring after the resort closes for the ski season.

This peak of wastewater processing also occurs during a time of some of the lowest levels of freshwater production and that wastewater processing exceeds freshwater production. This would indicate that the system is seeing some significant out of system inflows, either from groundwater intrusion or runoff entering the system instead of flowing through normal runoff means. If the problem is not hitting a user-based capacity limit but from outside water intrusion, then it becomes a maintenance-based issue and not bringing on new users online. Also, the fact that a majority of Mt. Crested Butte needs will be north of the base area (at full buildout), having a single sewer line which cannot be serviced without shutting down a majority of customers and potentially shutting down the main road through town is something that must be addressed in a concerted way.

It is too bad that this is only the latest in a series of capacity issues that have caused the stoppage of new development that have been in the pipeline over the history of the District. I believe that the District must have a plan and strategy to have capacity and maintenance planning that guarantees minimal impacts to present customers and provides service for the future approved zoning plans or major developments as they come online.

Where should the money that is needed to address the current capacity issues come from?

This question is one that, unfortunately, needed to really be addressed well before this issue became an immediate issue. Proper planning, engineering and financial, should have included what was needed to meet anticipated futures demands and updated as costs and timelines changed. One source that the District has had was availability fees that have been paid into the District by property owners that pay yearly fees to assure that their property will have water and sewer services available when the property is developed.

Since we don’t have the luxury of prior planning in this situation, it will take a combination of fees to developers, the need for additional issuance of debt, and increases in the revenue covered by utility service fees must be considered. Fees to developers are assessed to cover costs incurred by the District to hook the new development into the District infrastructure and to pay for its incremental increases to capacity requirements. All of the potential capacity requirements for the North Village, Prospect and most other large parcels of land within the District have been known for the last 20 years or more. Needed capacity should have been able to have been addressed and planned for during this time frame.

Are there other priorities you would focus on as a board member?

I come from a background with over 30 years in engineering, project management and management of personnel and facilities (including water and wastewater systems) and 15 years in governmental leadership as Town Council member, Mayor Pro Tem, Mayor of Mt. Crested Butte and as the President and Board Chair of the Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation District. While the District has been in existence for decades and has grown with as properties in Mt. Crested Butte and Meridian Lake was developed, it still has considerable growth potential before all properties within its boundaries are online. There needs to be a Board that prioritizes meeting the needs of users (current and future) in a manner that is effective, efficient and manages projects and costs for the best use of funding provided through taxes and fees. I see the District’s existence as being there to make sure services can be provided as growth is realized. Planning and approval of growth within the District boundaries is the purview of the Town of Mt. Crested Butte and Gunnison County. Meeting the needs of those approved projects is the purpose of the Special District.

While the Board does not functionally manage the District (except through the District Manager), it does set priorities and determine policies that will shape the operation and success of the District.

Nancy Grindlay:

Do you live in the district? How many years?

I am vice chairperson of the current Mt. CB Water and Sanitation District Board. I have lived in the District full time since September 2013. I am a retired Professor of Geology, a former Mt. CB Planning commissioner (2000-2024), and a community volunteer (P.A.W.S. and CB Nordic).

How would you describe the current challenges facing the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation district?

The two biggest challenges that the District faces are: 1) how to sustainably manage its water resources and, 2) how to maintain and expand its existing infrastructure. The District’s main source of drinking water is the East River. Meridian Lake Park Reservoir (fed by Washington Gulch) and several springs and ditches supplement this source. The East River and Washington Gulch flows are largely dependent on snowpack and resulting snow melt, which has been declining over the past several decades. The District has relatively junior water rights to these sources and will be required to release water to those with more senior rights downstream when there is severe drought. Given these constraints, the District’s 2024 Water Master Plan indicates that there is only enough water in the District’s water portfolio to support 600 more single family dwellings. Moreover, the East River and Washington Gulch watersheds are highly susceptible to wildfires in a warming climate.

Post-fire contamination of these rivers due to mass wasting will dramatically reduce the District’s ability to provide clean drinking water to its customers.

What action would you advocate as a board member to address the district’s “main line” issue?

The District is constantly maintaining its existing infrastructure. This is especially true of the District’s water main lines that are aging and under extreme pressures due to gravity-driven feeds and the need to service properties at a variety of elevations. In contrast, imaging of our sewer main line this past summer shows that overall it is in good condition. Recently, the District has been asked to approve water and wastewater service to an unprecedented number of new developments—many wanting to break ground in summer 2025. The sewer main line, which runs under the length of Gothic Road from Prospect Drive to the wastewater treatment plant below Pitchfork, has the capacity to service all existing District customers. The main line, however, will need to be expanded (diameter increased) along its entire length to service the proposed new development.

Where should the money that is needed to address the current capacity issues come from?

The expansion will be very expensive (potentially 10’s of millions of dollars) and very disruptive to the community as Gothic Road will be under excavation for at least one season, most likely two. The District’s Board has crafted a template for a main line expansion agreement that requires a developer(s) to agree to pay for the design and line expansion upfront, to be reimbursed by future development for an amount that is proportionate to the development’s impact on the main line capacity. As a candidate I will continue to advocate that developers pay for the main line expansion. This is not an uncommon request as it is typically a requirement of development in other Colorado communities.

Are there other priorities you would focus on as a board member?

Future priorities that I would focus on are working to acquire alternative and redundant sources of water by increasing the District’s storage capacity and identifying suitable locations for additional wells on District property.

Jonathan Ferrell:

Do you live in the district? How many years?

Yes, just over 5.

How would you describe the current challenges facing the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation district?

Lengthy, nuanced, and addressable.

What action would you advocate as a board member to address the district’s “main line” issue?

Maintain the current direction of development pays its way and continue to listen openly to perspectives of all stakeholders. I encourage anyone interested in our current position to read the Line Expansion Agreement on the District’s website.

Where should the money that is needed to address the current capacity issues come from?

In my mind it’s relatively straightforward and there’s precedent for the board’s current position that new development should fund the expansion. If not for these new developments, we would not need the additional capacity, and thus no major sewer main line capacity issue. Some developers have presented reasonable arguments that portions of our sewer main line need replacing due to their current condition, and therefore the District should be responsible for those sections. Multiple things can be true at the same time; it’s about how all of this is understood, engineered, and ultimately calculated. Our duty as board members is to look out for the best interests of the District. It’s also extremely important to be reasonable and logical with such a complicated issue, to listen to all sides, and filter through as best you can what makes sense and what doesn’t.

Are there other priorities you would focus on as a board member?

Our District has one of the most important missions in the valley. Provide people clean water and treat our waste so that we discharge really clean water. These duties require very specific skill sets that are often times hard to find. So, personally, and I think board-wide, we want to retain our talent, train them, and pay them so they can afford to live in the valley. I want the District to be an employer of choice filled with people passionate about this work.

Another few things on my mind: securing additional water and water rights via the Long Lake project, advancing and hopefully completing the ATAD project with the town of CB, understanding short and long term environment effects on water availability and trying to plan for the unknown, and updating infrastructure where we can and where it makes sense.

The last thing I’ll mention is irrigation. I see a lot of sprinklers in the summer spraying onto asphalt and concrete, busted heads squirting everywhere, over watering, literal man-made creeks running down roads and sidewalks and it makes me a little sad. Water is a scarce resource, especially here, and I think everyone could do better treating it as such. Except beer, keep making it into beer.

Tom Rolleczek:

Do you live in the district? How many years?

I’ve been living in the district full-time since 2017. Additionally, I’m an alum of Western, having graduated in 1998.

How would you describe the current challenges facing the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation district?

The challenges we face stem from our ongoing growth and development in the upper valley, coupled with the reality of an aging infrastructure. Our diligent Water & Sanitation department has maintained this infrastructure, but due to its age, it now requires upgrades and/or repairs.

What action would you advocate as a board member to address the district’s “main line” issue?

My approach would be to first understand the complexity of the issue from both the operations and engineering perspectives. Then, I would weigh the outcomes of the comprehensive engineering assessment against the needs of existing residents and development opportunities.

Where should the money that is needed to address the current capacity issues come from?

I believe it’s premature to provide a definitive answer until all options are thoroughly understood and represented. However, I feel well-qualified to interpret this information and make objective suggestions.

Are there other priorities you would focus on as a board member?

I would like to highlight the hard-working staff and employees of the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation department. They are the unsung heroes who keep things flowing up here…pun intended.

Peter Esselstyn:

Do you live in the district? How many years?

My wife and I have been full-time residents in Mt Crested Butte for 6 years. In my career, I was a mechanical engineer and worked for various Fortune 500 companies leading and executing large capital projects ranging from utility infrastructure projects, facilities, and process equipment. My past professional experience will help guide the district in making the necessary improvements.

How would you describe the current challenges facing the Mt. CB Water and Sanitation district?

The Mt. Crested Butte water and sanitation district has faced numerous challenges over the past several years including the Meridian Lake expansion, the new water treatment plant as well as upgrades to the wastewater plant. These upgrades put the district in a favorable position for the foreseeable future in terms of meeting the needs of the service area in terms of plant capacity. However, the underground piping infrastructure has been sorely neglected. Without piping infrastructure to distribute potable water and collect wastewater, the entire system cannot function.

What action would you advocate as a board member to address the district’s “main line” issue?

In my opinion, the main line issue is priority number one for the district. Many people I have spoken to are under the impression that the main line is only a concern for new development when in fact this main line handles virtually all the wastewater for all of Mt. Crested Butte. A failure of this main line has the potential to affect all of Mt. Crested Butte.

A focused effort to document, assess, and upgrade the piping infrastructure within the district is paramount. We all know that disruptions on Gothic Rd are inevitable in order to complete this project, but it has to be done. Minimizing the construction impacts will take careful planning and consideration.

Where should the money that is needed to address the current capacity issues come from?

There are multiple ways to fund the main line project:

Firstly, while a preliminary investigation has been done, a full engineering study is needed to properly assess the condition of the main line which will then allow construction costs to be determined. As this project will add new life and/or extend the life of the current asset (the main line), per GAAP, this can be capitalized which would allow for a public bond. Secondly, it is common for projects like this to combine utility upgrades – i.e. if you are going to dig up the road, all utility systems in that road can be upgraded and share construction costs. Thirdly, I do know of at least one developer who has made a generous financial offer to the district.

Are there other priorities you would focus on as a board member?

Other priorities will be developed based on the documentation and assessment of the existing system. Much of the recent discussion has been focused on the main line under Gothic Rd. Knowing that many sections of the branch lines which feed into the main line were constructed at the same time using similar materials and methods, it would be reasonable to assume these branch lines need to be assessed as well. Additionally, I have attended numerous Water and San public meetings and am troubled by the closed nature of these meetings with multiple executive sessions called. Colorado law allows executive sessions for a very narrow set of circumstances. If I am fortunate enough to join the water and sanitation district Board, I will push for more open communication in public meetings.