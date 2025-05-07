CB Community Plan could bring major changes to look of town

Bigger buildings, affordable commercial spaces, developer incentives

By Mark Reaman

Crested Butte councilmembers agreed on some general principles with the evolving town Community Plan (CP), but there remain areas of disagreement and some gaps of understanding that should become clearer as details are delineated. The council gave feedback about the plan to its staff during an hour-long work session on May 5.

The Community Plan is a document intent on updating the town zoning and land use regulations with the idea to “improve livability, functionality and sense of community in Crested Butte” by aligning the town’s development regulations with the community’s values and strategic goals. It wants to stimulate free market investment in so-called community serving housing and community serving businesses.

Crested Butte community development director Mel Yemma outlined the major suggestions of the draft plan and said staff was working to reduce the length of the current plan document.

On parking, Yemma said the idea was to “require needed parking but not overprescribe it.” The draft plan calls for a prohibition on parking structures and underground parking garages. The theory is that such structures result in expensive projects that must then cater to high-end businesses and fewer, more affordable “local” businesses to recoup the investment.

Councilmember Kent Cowherd said he would want the town to keep open the option of allowing underground parking in exchange for community housing units, community serving business, or nonprofit spaces.

Mayor Ian Billick made clear his dislike for underground parking based on “environmental and infiltration” concerns. He said it might be better to get meaningful parking-in-lieu fees instead so that the town could allocate the funds for things like park-and-rides along Highway 135. He indicated that providing parking at Brush Creek might be better than forcing onsite parking in a future commercial space.

“In the big picture it has taken 30 years to have a solid affordable housing direction, but we are just starting the journey with the idea of an affordable commercial development direction,” Billick said.

“I’m sure we’ll get some things wrong with community serving spaces so I am okay with the idea of high payment-in-lieu fees that could slow down development as that gets figured out.”

Councilmember Mallika Magner said based on comments in the town survey that garnered 70 results this spring, she felt it was clear people didn’t feel there was enough parking in town.

“I agree that is true in certain spots. Certainly, that is the case a lot of the time at Third and Elk,” said Billick. “But there is normally a lot of open parking in other areas. But I agree we are seeing squeeze points.”

Billick summarized that the council was open to parking suggestions for the CP in general, “but the devil was in the details. And there is a lot to think about with underground parking.”

ADU incentives

In established neighborhoods and the town’s historic core, the staff didn’t propose a lot of changes but did suggest ways to get more Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) built. The plan might include allowing more of them on a single town lot or allow people to sell off part of their property in “micro lots” to accommodate ADUs. The council was very amenable to the idea of incentivizing ADUs to get more low-cost housing in town.

One idea in the CP is to permit a residential lot to add two ADUs if one is deed restricted for long-term rental. The other could be used for the owner’s personal use as a dwelling unit or perhaps something like a pottery studio or small office. Yemma said public concerns with the idea centered on density issues.

“It’s worth exploring,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “Some parts of town are already pretty darn dense. It could work.”

“I see this as an update of the ADU strategy developed in the ‘80s and ‘90s that worked well for the time,” said Billick. “These incentives are geared to the current reality that’s changed from 30 years ago. Property owners today may not need the extra cash of an ADU rental but want a lifestyle incentive.”

Belleview Avenue changes

The CP would allow for some four-story buildings to be built along the south side of Belleview Avenue against The Bench in exchange for community housing or community serving commercial spaces. The council appeared to support that proposal. The overall idea would be for Belleview to retain a focus on light industrial spaces but integrate more housing units in the area.

Billick said he would prefer the regulatory incentives aim to entice community serving businesses on Belleview more than housing.

“I don’t have an issue with the height adjustment but want to make sure there is a mix of uses,” said Prochaska. “I would hate to see it go to 100% residential. That corridor needs commercial.”

“Housing is already allowed there,” said Cowherd. “The intent is to open it up a bit more. We all want commercial on the ground floor. We could incentivize smaller commercial spaces. Should we maintain the tie between a business with residential space above it?”

“This is a place to incentivize the trades like plumbers to be in town,” said Magner.

“I agree. Three years ago when first on council we really needed housing and now there are hundreds of units in the pipeline,” said Billick. “Now I like the idea of targeted housing tied to commercial space on Belleview. I do think we need to define what community serving commercial means.”

“This area is the perfect space for both,” said councilmember John O’Neal. “Light industrial works there but I’m not ready to give up on more housing there. Even with a lot of housing coming online, people will still need housing.”

Magner mentioned the possible problem of a four-story building shading streets in winter resulting in ice issues. Yemma said that could be worked out in design standards.

“Seems like this is another discussion that gets resolved in the details,” said Billick.

Sixth Street changes

The Sixth Street corridor through town was another area that could see changes. The CP suggests allowing buildings to add another three feet of height to 38 feet in exchange for community housing or community serving commercial spaces.

Prochaska again said she would want a mix of commercial and housing in the area.

Billick argued that allowing extra scale and mass in that corridor could be an issue. “It’s not only the scale but that could result in losing existing local businesses like the Gasser that get priced out,” he said.

“The Community Plan’s intent is to have affordable housing developed from someone other than the town,” said O’Neal. “I’m okay with the extra three feet. Sixth Street will change so I would love local housing there. We need to be careful not to lose opportunities as long as we keep promoting this place that draws people here to visit and live.”

Billick said the new regs would basically go from requiring three deed restricted housing units to 13 in the area. “Given the increase in massing, it’s not worth the trade for me,” he said. “With Whetstone and Mineral Point we have hundreds of new housing units coming online.”

“For me the trade is totally worth it,” countered O’Neal. “That’s 13 more families. We disagree totally on this.”

“We’ll need those 13 units in the future,” agreed Cowherd.

“As far as I can tell, the housing emergency is not over,” added Magner. “I am hesitant to say we are anywhere near addressing the demand for local housing.”

“That area to me is an important spot for community serving business,” said councilmember Beth Goldstone.

“The three feet allowance gives the town more opportunity to negotiate with developers,” said Yemma.

“For three feet, if we can get better community serving spaces, it’s better,” said Prochaska. “I’m willing to trade three feet for that.”

Like the discussion over Belleview, Billick said the end result would come down to specific details.

Slate River annexation

And finally, how to address the town-owned property in the Slate River Subdivision by Aperture was discussed. Staff suggested it could be a denser residential neighborhood that might include a medical facility or even senior housing.

Billick said given its location on the edge of town, perhaps design guidelines could be relaxed in an effort to reduce construction costs. “We can take advantage of the opportunity for flexibility,” he said. “Instead of the $550 per square foot we are paying for Mineral Point, I’d like to see it down to the $350 Whetstone is coming in at.”

“I agree it is a huge opportunity in that location,” said O’Neal.

“Without much land left, the town should maximize it,” agreed Cowherd.

No moratorium and next steps

The council and staff had a quick conversation over whether implementing a targeted moratorium on some aspects of the upcoming changes would be a good idea. Yemma said she spoke with representatives of major development stakeholders in town, and they appeared to be on board with the direction of the Community Plan.

Billick said given the emphasis on incentives instead of taking away current development rights, there seemed be a higher comfort level from developers. “We can look at all the tools available as we get clearer on the policy side,” he said. “Putting in a moratorium now could create more problems than we solve.”

The council has a two-hour work session scheduled with BOZAR to continue the discussion on the Community Plan. That will take place May 19. Yemma said the hope is to get the CP approved in June and then work will start on an ordinance to update the town code and design standards along with a five-year Housing and Resilient Community Plan.