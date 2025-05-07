CB council addresses family involved in housing lottery error

Extra tickets provided for future lottery

By Mark Reaman

In a sometimes emotional discussion, the Crested Butte town council on Monday agreed to provide the family impacted by the town’s January 22 housing lottery mistake two additional tickets in an upcoming housing lottery that will move them to the next tier of eligibility.

A ticket was mistakenly left out from the drawing for two-bedroom units in that January lottery necessitating a redraw. Only one of the five applicants drawn for housing in the first drawing were not drawn in the second drawing. But that applicant, Scotia Cox and her baby daughter, had left the lottery after their ticket was selected under the impression they had finally secured affordable housing in the valley. An hour later, they received a phone call while celebrating with the dad, Chuck Robinson, that they had actually not been awarded a housing unit. They described the situation as devastating.

Councilmembers had discussed several times whether the town should do something for the family to compensate for the trauma of the situation. Previous suggestions ranged from offering the family one of the two-bedroom units coming available in either of the next two lotteries, to providing them extra lottery tickets for the drawing or simply issuing a formal apology.

“After having time to think about it more, I still think we should issue a formal apology but not award more. My thinking is that it would be setting a precedent of making a judgement call over the stress they went through,” said councilmember Beth Goldstone. “If this is worthy of an award, what’s the line with interactions with the town that causes stress? People could argue they are stressed with BOZAR decisions. I do think it was a crappy situation and an error was made but the formal apology is as far as I would like to go.”

“Having been at the lottery and in the mix, it was more than a BOZAR process mistake,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “It was an issue of secure housing. Providing them tickets to be one category higher is an acknowledgement of that unique stress. I don’t think it sets a precedent for all stressful town interactions.”

“It’s more than just the stress. The town made an inadvertent error and it should be recognized. Taking the small step of providing two more tickets to get them in the next level is what we should do,” suggested councilmember Kent Cowherd.

“I hear you that we can’t do it every time town makes an error,” said mayor Ian Billick. “But could this be tied to our housing emergency? Housing security is an existential thing that puts people under stress just being in the situation.”

“It was such a bummer, but it was an honest mistake,” said councilmember John O’Neal. “Mistakes happen. Giving two extra tickets could take housing away from someone else who would have gotten it in the next lottery fair and square. I think we just keep going.”

“It was definitely an honest mistake, and the right thing to do is to help the family that went through this,” said councilmember Mallika Magner. “Give them the next level. It’s not pushing anyone out. We try to do the right thing in a small town, and this is the right thing.”

Chuck Robinson emotionally relayed his anguish over the situation. “I was a member of the family who experienced the repercussions of that mistake. We were given real hope when our ticket was drawn,” he said. “And then an hour later we got the call about the redraw. It wasn’t just frustrating, it was humiliating. It feels like some councilmembers just see this as a small bump in the road. It’s not for us. This issue has real human impacts.”

He said random people have encouraged him and expressed sympathy. He also said several feel the family “should be made whole” by getting an upcoming unit.

Jessica Knoll spoke in support of the family. “It’s not just about the stress,” she said. “What’s the process to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future? Scotia should have been called and allowed to come back for the second drawing. She was not given a fair and square opportunity at that time. Everyone I’ve talked to feels they deserve a unit. It’s about setting the precedent of doing the right thing.”

Crested Butte housing director Erin Ganser said she and the staff have had several conversations with other communities that use housing lotteries to see how to improve the process. She said several new guardrails will be implemented in future lotteries to help ensure a smooth and fair process. She also promised tickets would not be drawn out of a trashcan as had been done in the past.

“But there is always opportunity for human error with analogue drawings. This is run by humans, not robots,” she said.

Town attorney Karl Hanlon said the town has a five-day objection period before the lottery drawing is finalized. So, when a ticket is drawn, it is not 100% considered a winner.

“John said it wouldn’t be fair if we had extra tickets, but we were drawn fair and square,” said Cox. “I’m understanding of human mistakes but his comment on being fair and square — that’s what happened to us. I know you guys are all sorry and we appreciate the empathy.”

“No one mentioned an objection period. We were told we had won,” added Robinson. “That’s what hurts. To have that ripped away. I don’t make a lot of money. This provided so much hope.”

Billick said while things could have been done better at the January 22 lottery, everyone did their best in an extremely stressful situation. He said he appreciated staff working to correct the errors.

“I want everyone who needs housing to have housing. I’m so sorry the mistake happened,” said O’Neal.

Goldstone said having gone through the housing lottery herself, she understood the situation and the stress involved.

Ultimately, the council voted 5-1 to award the family the two extra tickets moving them to the next level in an upcoming lottery. Goldstone voted against the move and councilmember Anna Fenerty was not at the meeting.