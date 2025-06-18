CB Land Trust strikes conservation deal with Cement Creek Ranch

Prime property near CB South now protected

By Mark Reaman

One of the prime parcels of land in the North Valley is contracted to go into a conservation easement. The owners of the 121-acre Cement Creek Ranch which is located about 4.5 miles east of Crested Butte South have been working with the Crested Butte Land Trust (CBLT) for years and an agreement was recently reached to preserve the wide expanse in the Cement Creek drainage.

“The Crested Butte Land Trust has been working with the Baxter family for the past couple of years to structure a conservation easement on the property where the family will retain ownership, have flexibility for the future and will ensure that the parcel will never be subdivided and developed beyond the current square footage of existing structures,” explained CBLT executive director Jake Jones.

The property is surrounded by U.S. Forest Service lands. It contains two miles of Cement Creek, 80 acres of pristine wetlands, rare plant species, diverse wildlife, and a natural warm spring. Research on the ranch also shows that tiny aquatic creatures, or macroinvertebrates, living underground near the creek contained carbon dating back 10,000 years. This suggests the spring is bringing ancient carbon to the surface, supporting the ecosystem’s productivity today.

The value of the easement is $1.2 million, and Jones said the CBLT is raising that money through a significant landowner donation, grants from local government sources, 1% for Open Space, GOCO and private donations. “We will be actively fundraising for this and other projects throughout the summer with the goal of executing the conservation easement at Cement Creek Ranch before the end of the year.”

Jones explained that Cement Creek Ranch is a federal inholding, meaning it is surrounded on all sides by public lands and public access including trails for multiple uses and creek access for fishing. He said the conservation easement will not create any new public access onto the property.

“Once conserved, the Baxter family will continue to own the property, but the easement will prohibit any future subdivision,” said Jones. “The conservation values of the property are extraordinary with high biodiversity, 80 acres of healthy wetlands and it being one of the most scenic settings in Gunnison County.”

Current pledges include: the Gunnison County Land Preservation Fund for $125,000; 1% for Open Space for $115,000; Great Outdoors Colorado is in for $48,500; the CB Land Trust has committed $400K; and the Town of Crested Butte’s contribution is still to be determined. Jones said the CBLT will present this project to the town council for funding from the Real Estate Transfer Tax open space fund next month.

“Protecting Cement Creek Ranch will make an outsized positive impact to conservation since it is embedded within public lands. If developed, Cement Creek Ranch could negatively impact wildlife habitat, water conservation and scenic views within our beloved public lands,” emphasized Jones. “Cement Creek is the backyard of many people in our community living in CB South, coming from Gunnison to recreate and folks from town seeking refuge from busier trails and open space areas. CBLT is honored to help the Baxter family protect such an important parcel.”