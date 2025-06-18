New CBCS turf field anticipated for completion by this fall

School building and parking lots closed all summer for construction

By Kendra Walker

The construction of the new synthetic turf field at Crested Butte Community School (CBCS) continues to take shape, as one of the more noticeable elements of the Gunnison Watershed School District’s $120 million facilities improvements and expansion bond project. According to the district’s owner’s representative Artaic Group, the turf field project is moving along well, and the hope is to have it ready for use by the school’s Homecoming soccer game this fall.

“To date, we have completed all the structural and civil work that supports the field,” said project manager Austin Rosenthal of Artaic. “In the next week or so we will be starting all the low field drainage work. Then we’ll start working on installing the sub-grade for the turf.”

Rosenthal said the sub-grade is slated to arrive in early August. That layer of infill, comprised of organic olive pit product, will create a smooth, compacted foundation between the ground and the artificial grass. The synthetic turf material is also expected to arrive in early August from Alabama. “Then it will really start taking shape and looking more like a turf field,” he said.

“Our target is to have it ready to use for our fall Homecoming soccer game,” said GWSD superintendent Dr. Leslie Nichols. That boys’ soccer Homecoming game is scheduled for Friday, September 19.

With the new school year starting on August 25, the Titans boys’ soccer team will have use of Rainbow Park and Town Park for pre-season practices and early season games. Head coach Than Acuff said the team may also utilize the Gunnison and Western fields for games until they can play on the new synthetic turf at CBCS.

The artificial turf field is anticipated to triple outdoor playing time in the fall and spring sports including soccer, lacrosse and additional community uses. According to Nichols, the new field will have the Crested Butte Titans logo branding and colors on the center of the field. The Crested Butte Titans Booster Club is also leading a fundraiser campaign to help cover some of the additional field amenities not covered by the bond, including $125,000 for a new scoreboard and audio system. Visit crestedbutteboosterathletics.com to learn more and contribute to the campaign.

Nichols also reminded that a new eight-lane rubber track is going in this summer as part of the Gunnison Community School’s new outdoor natural grass field space. “That is going to be an incredible district-wide asset for our community,” she said.

Nichols reiterated her gratitude for the Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation District’s (MetRec) $1.3 million contribution to help cover the cost of the new turf field, which is the largest spend the district has ever made in its 47-year history. “A huge thank you to the MetRec for supporting these facilities. We passed this bond in 2022, the same year when the MetRec’s North Valley bond passed,” she said, referring to voters in the North Valley approving an additional two mills in property tax to be used exclusively for recreation purposes. “This great community asset is one of the first major projects following the passage of those bonds. These school facilities are for our community and we’re really proud of that action we can take to keep our facilities available to other uses for the community.”

The warranty on the synthetic turf field is 12 years, but the district hopes to stretch its life to 20 years since a large portion of the year it will be covered in snow and protected from UV degradation. “The district’s annual capital budget planning ensures operations and amenities are maintained through their lifecycle,” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal said the rest of the building construction at CBCS is tracking well on schedule. “Entry renovations will be complete prior to the start of the school year. We really appreciate all the work our general contractor FCI and architect Treanor HL have done to stay in a position of stability. A huge shout out to them for their continued diligence on details and delivering on schedule.”

Rosenthal noted that the school will continue to be closed to staff and the community all summer while construction work on the field and building renovations progresses. “The parking lots will also be closed through the summer,” he said. “We’ve coordinated with the town and the Center for the Arts to publicize other parking options for events like Alpenglow and other summer activities that typically utilize the school parking lots. We appreciate the community’s continued patience, involvement and engagement as this project progresses,” said Rosenthal.

“We also really appreciate our Red Lady Ave. neighbors who have this construction project across the street from them,” added Nichols. “Right now it’s not super comfortable, and we’re grateful for their understanding and tolerance.”