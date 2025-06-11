Six Points Spotlight

Denise Pelayo is a bright, funny and incredibly resilient 24-year-old who has called Gunnison home since she was a young child. Her journey is one of remarkable strength, unwavering optimism, and a deep love for the people and community around her.

In fifth grade, Denise’s life changed dramatically when she experienced her first seizure at school — the beginning of a difficult medical journey. The seizures became frequent and unpredictable, sometimes occurring multiple times a day. Unable to attend school, she was homeschooled by her mother and tried numerous medications, none of which brought lasting relief.

At 16, Denise was diagnosed with Rasmussen Encephalitis, a rare neurological disorder. Her best chance for relief was a major brain surgery to disconnect the hemispheres of her brain and remove part of her temporal lobe. Though the risks were serious — including potential memory loss, coordination issues, and language difficulties — Denise bravely chose to move forward.

She spent three months recovering at Children’s Hospital in Denver. The surgery brought much-needed relief, though it left her with some lasting challenges, including physical limitations and partial vision loss. With steady support from Heights PT, Denise has made incredible progress in rebuilding strength and independence.

Today, she works at the Six Points store, helping run the cash register, stock shelves and assist customers. She especially enjoys the friendships she’s formed with her coworkers. As a Six Points client, she also receives help with transportation, independent living skills, and gets to take part in art classes and community outings.

Despite everything she’s faced, Denise’s energy, humor and love for life continue to shine. As she puts it with a grin, “Even though I have a disability, I’m a happy gal. I like to make people laugh!”

