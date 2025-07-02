Briefs: Crested Butte South

By Katherine Nettles

Board of directors’ nominations

The Crested Butte South Property Owner’s Association (POA) is taking board member nominations through Thursday, July 10. There are two vacancies confirmed. Board president Andrew Sandstrom has announced he will not run for office again, and board member Rachael Gardener has also decided not to run again. Nominations are being accepted until 4 p.m. on July 10, and forms are available online or at the POA office. All nominees must be property owners and association members in good standing. The board positions are two-year terms. POA manager Derek Harwell said this week there are no nominees as of yet.

DRC members getting paid

During the June POA meeting, members voted in favor or reimbursing Design Review Committee members $75 per meeting. This became effective prior to the DRC meeting on June 24. Harwell said the decision reflects respect for DRC members’ time during sometimes lengthy and contentious meetings, and incentive for new members to take an interest and allow a diversity of tenure and experience on the committee.

Considering design guidelines, permit fees in July

The POA board is considering updates to its landscaping and siding guidelines to better accommodate Wildland Urban Interface codes recently adopted by Gunnison County and surrounding municipalities. The POA may also update permitting fees to better reflect the time required to review projects. Harwell said fees may be raised accordingly for single family homes, but lowered for multi-family units.