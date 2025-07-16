Briefs: Crested Butte South

By Katherine Nettles

POA board elections start July 31

The Crested Butte South Property Owner’s Association (POA) now has four candidates for three open board of director seats. Each seat has a two-year term. The candidates are Liz Jordan, Spencer Schiff, Kevin Deitz and Mike Scarp. The election will run from July 31 – August 14, and next week the Crested Butte News will run a Q&A with the candidates.

Additionally, board member Theresa Truettner recently resigned and there is one year left in her term. The board will need to make an appointment for the remaining year for her seat, but that timing has yet to be determined.