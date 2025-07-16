Renovations to transform Elevation Hotel into The Beckwith starting later this year

Big changes next spring, ready for winter 26/27

By Kendra Walker

The Elevation Hotel and Spa, soon to be known as The Beckwith, is preparing for major changes with its upcoming renovation project starting by the end of this year. The hotel’s rebrand as The Beckwith includes the addition of 49 new residential units and significant upgrades to hotel guest rooms, lobby and gathering spaces, spa and pool, fitness center and meeting facilities, food and beverage outlets and hotel exterior and arrival area.

The multi-phased investment plan will include the addition of approximately 49 for sale two-, three- and four-bedroom Beckwith Residences units. The property will receive both interior and exterior upgrades, new food and beverage offerings, an Adventure Lab with gear rentals and retail shop, and Club Beck, a private mountain and social club providing ski lockers, valet parking, concierge, restaurant and lounge and hot tub terrace.

Dallas-based developer and operator WoodHouse acquired the Elevation in August 2022 and over the last several years has been dedicated to investing in hotel upgrades and bringing more vibrancy to the base area experience for the local and visiting community.

“Since taking over ownership of the property, we’ve been intentional about creating an environment that reflects the unique character of Crested Butte, and we’re thrilled to share our collective vision for the future of the property,” said WoodHouse vice president of resorts Nick Klaus. “We’re incredibly excited about the new brand and creating our own ecosystem of outlets that will serve as the hub of the CBMR base area.”

Klaus said that every part of the property will be renovated, but the layout and existing footprint of the hotel will stay relatively the same. All of the new for-sale residences will be re-platted within the existing footprint and there will be approximately 114 hotel guest rooms.

As for food and beverage, the hotel’s lobby billy barr and Matchstick Lounge will remain, and Klaus said that the José restaurant and patio will be re-concepted into a casual alpine bistro. A new dedicated stage/entertainment area will also be designed for the outdoor patio. “One of our big goals is to continue to bring more energy and activity to the patio with live music and entertainment for the base area,” he said.

Klaus said that some back-of-house construction work will begin in December, which won’t impact the hotel’s winter operations. “Then right when the lifts close after next season, we’ll see big work being done.” Klaus said that the hotel will be closed in the off-season next spring for the renovations and they are still working with their general contractor on the construction schedule beyond the spring. The goal is for the renovations to be complete for the winter 26/27 ski season.

Reservations for the new Beckwith Residences will be available starting July 23, as shared this week by WoodHouse and the hotel’s private equity real estate investment firm South Street Partners. According to the partners’ press release, pricing for the Beckwith Residences will start at $1.5 million, and units will include such amenities as open concept living spaces, wood floors, electric fireplaces, private balconies, primary bedrooms, en-suite baths, gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer, mudrooms and owner secure storage.

Klaus is grateful for the community’s support over the past several years and heading into this next chapter for the hotel. “This is the largest investment in the base area in over 20 years,” said Klaus. “Hopefully it leads to more investment in the future, and we’re excited to continue enhancing that experience for the community.”