Town of Crested Butte begins building code updates

No major “above code requirements” being discussed

By Mark Reaman

With a new pledge to review building codes every three years instead of six, the process has started for 2025 with the Crested Butte town council. A work session on the topic was held Monday, July 7 and councilmembers were brought up to speed with where the town is now and where it is going with updated codes.

Crested Butte chief building official Astrid Matison informed council the staff is not recommending any new “above-code” provisions at this point but would like to “require all remodels in town to undergo an energy assessment in order to collect data on the town’s existing building stock and provide homeowners with information on potential energy efficiency upgrades.”

“I can’t believe it’s been just three years since we’ve done this,” commented Matison to the council. “We are not asking for a lot of changes. We want to keep the momentum going from the extensive code updates implemented three years ago.”

Three years ago was when the town mandated all new residential construction must be all electric and above-code energy efficiency requirements were approved. Matison said contractors, architects and designers are getting more comfortable with the programs and updated above-code requirements.

Planner Kaitlyn Archambault told council that despite some misinformation floating around the community, the Gunnison County Electric Association has confirmed it has plenty of room to grow its electric supply capacity so is not concerned with the town’s electrification standards.

Crested Butte housing director Erin Ganser said going all electric with an air-to-air ductless minisplit system in the Paradise Park units added about $43,000 to each unit’s construction costs. Part of that came from need for a backup heating system as the energy modeling for Crested Butte’s climate indicates that current air source heat pumps can’t accommodate some of our coldest temperatures.

Tenants had to learn how to navigate multiple thermostats and general system functionality, and will watch for potential ice buildup on outdoor condensers in the winter. Those backup systems are used about 20 days per year in a climate like Crested Butte’s, or when the tenant puts heavy demand on the system to bring up the temperature in the unit quickly for example, but monthly utility bills are small.

The town is monitoring a unit in Paradise Park as a case study to further understand the performance and operating implications of the all-electric code as well as for the Paradise Park rental project in particular. Firmer numbers on efficiency will be available in a year.

Councilmember John O’Neal expressed concern over the increasing cost of construction with new code requirements. Councilmember Beth Goldstone countered that it wasn’t just new code requirements making things expensive, but everything from labor and materials and inflation.

Goldstone asked why town required an 18-inch gap between the bottom of a solar panel and the edge of the roof where it is located. “That means less solar potential,” she noted. Matison said that was a CB Fire Protection District issue and staff there is looking more into the reasoning.

As for the mandating of an energy assessment with every remodel in town no matter how small, the council was split on the idea. Matison explained the smallest remodel, like replacing a window, would trigger a so-called Level 1 remodel permit and she said town currently would pay for the energy assessment. That cost is currently estimated to be about $550.

“Part of the idea is to have owners see the data from the assessment and potentially take action to be more energy efficient if needed,” said Matison.

“I’m not sure I’m in favor of town paying for those since it doesn’t seem we are on a sustainable financial path,” said O’Neal.

“I’m not in favor of town requiring those energy assessments,” said councilmember Mallika Magner.

“When we did the Climate Action Plan, it was determined in the town that our building stock is where most of our energy is used,” said Goldstone. “The best way to address that is to take the first step of an audit. It is a good first step and a good use of town funds. It allows people to see what is going on and then they make a choice. I’m in favor of this requirement.”

Given the split on council, Community Development director Mel Yemma said the staff would come back to council with some alternatives on the assessment requirement in August.