Council aware but flummoxed by Elk Avenue trash issue

Will more trashcans increase the problem?

By Mark Reaman

Like magpies on the deck of Paradise Warming House at lunch, summertime trash is proliferating along Crested Butte’s Elk Avenue…and the town is not quite sure how to handle it all. The dozens of trashcans along Elk are frequently seen overflowing and people then leave trash on top of and around the full bins. The council is not unaware of the scene and town representatives have been meeting with Waste Management to try and brainstorm ideas on how to better handle the overflow.

At the July 21 council meeting, councilmember Mallika Magner brought up the issue noting it was not just a problem on the super busy Fourth of July weekend.

“They need to be emptied more frequently,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska.

“I am hearing that no matter how many trashcans we put out in July, there will be overflowing trash,” said mayor Ian Billick.

“One factor seems to be that backcountry campers dispose of their trash in town too,” suggested councilmember Anna Fenerty. “At one point we had the dumpster by the Four-Way to try and handle backcountry camper trash but it wasn’t used right. Now the campers use whatever trashcans they find.”

“I agree we need to have them emptied more frequently but I’m not sure there won’t still be overflowing trash,” said Billick.

“I think there is some wiggle room where town employees can empty some more frequently,” said Fenerty.

Billick said the town purchased so-called Big Belly trash compacting bins that could accommodate much more trash than a standard trashcan. “Even with more frequent emptying, I think there will still be overflowing trash,” he said. “We’ve increased the capacity for trash collection probably 10-X and there is still overflowing trash. Should we do 10-X more?”

CB Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails director Janna Hansen said town has 24 of the Big Bellies located primarily in downtown. The Crested Butte parks use all the old bear-proof trashcans except at Totem Pole Park where two Big Bellies are located.

“I don’t want to just throw up our hands on this. I would like us to explore other options to address it,” said Magner.

“Can we encourage businesses to not provide single-use containers?” asked councilmember Beth Goldstone.

“Janna is in charge of the trash, and she thinks about it a lot,” said town manager Dara MacDonald. “We are not alone in this problem. It is a problem everywhere. Some towns are moving to a new industry standard to remove and not provide any trashcans. Public restrooms and trash are two areas that are hard for municipalities to cope.”

“I agree with Mallika and we shouldn’t just throw up our hands,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd. “The town gets a lot of money (sales tax) from the groceries and restaurants, and we should use some of that to deal with trash.”

“I’m supportive to get more cans out there but providing more capacity apparently makes the problem bigger,” said Billick. “One of the biggest contributors is the Post Office. It generates a huge amount of trash without providing trashcans in the building. No other business does that. Maybe we make a polite request for them to deal with the trash they generate.”

“Maybe we drive around with a pickup truck and make it look better when it gets bad,” suggested councilmember John O’Neal.

“You’re welcome to do that,” said MacDonald.

“There are some local people doing that now,” said Billick. “I saw it today and thanked them. We all agree this situation sucks and hopefully we get through July.”