Measles case reported in Gunnison County

Possible exposure at Taylor Park and Gunnison Valley Hospital

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Gunnison Department of Health and Human Services have confirmed a case of measles in an out-of-state resident and are notifying members of the public of areas for potential measles exposures. The announcement was made Tuesday, July 21.

Potential exposure sites include the Taylor Park Trading Post on Saturday, July 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The other known potential exposure site is Gunnison Valley Hospital on Wednesday, July 16 at 3 p.m. through Thursday, July 17 at 10 a.m.

Locations will be updated, as necessary.

Based on available information, anyone who was in those locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent or reduce the severity of infection. Immunoglobulin (IG), if administered within six days of exposure, may also be used in some circumstances.

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms seven to 21 days after exposure. If you were at any of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection.