Gun incident near Gunnison deescalated by local law enforcement

On July 20, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Gunnison Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Highway 114 in Gunnison County to reports of shots being fired from a text to 911. A person texted dispatch that there were shots being fired and, “Just bring ‘em.”

The first responding deputy and State Patrol trooper encountered a male subject with two handguns who exited his vehicle and started to approach their positions. Numerous personnel from all agencies arrived on scene and negations started. Less Than Lethal options were utilized with no response from the individual. Finally, after more negotiations, the male made his firearms safe and turned himself over to law enforcement with no further issues.

This person was taken into custody on numerous charges and transported to the Gunnison Valley Hospital for a medical clearance prior to being booked into the Gunnison County Jail and placed on a $5,000 cash only bond.