Briefs: Crested Butte

By Mark Reaman

(Lack of) people of color concern with municipal contract

Despite a request from councilmember Anna Fenerty to not award the contract to the design firm recommended by town staff to guide the marshal’s office addition/renovation and Crank’s Plaza landscape improvement project, the majority of council approved the $412,108 contract to Reynolds Ash and Associates.

Fenerty’s opposition was based on examples of other work done by the firm and there not being “people of color” as part of the senior design team which she said should be a necessary element, especially when dealing with a marshal’s office. “It should be more than white men,” she opined at the September 2 council meeting. The company’s proposal indicated at least two women would be involved in the project in either the designing of the marshal’s office addition and the landscaping of the plaza. Fenerty also indicated she was not a fan of some previous work of the design firm that was included in the proposal.

Fenerty suggested the project should be rebid even if it meant losing a $130,000 state grant. Town manager Dara MacDonald said rebidding the project could probably be done without losing that grant. But she also said she was not sure that any company interested in the work could meet Fenerty’s requirement.

Community development director Mel Yemma said the company had experience with historic buildings, would take into account climate impact considerations and showed a desire to engage the general community in the design process. “There will be plenty of opportunity for public feedback on the design,” she promised.

The council voted 5-1 to award the contract to Reynolds Ash and Associates. Fenerty voted against the motion and councilmember Gabi Prochaska was not present at the vote.

Spreading awareness over incoming healthcare coverage hikes

Council approved sending letters citing concerns over what appears will be giant increases to health care insurance premiums to Gunnison Valley Health and elected representatives in Washington, D.C. Spearheaded by mayor Ian Billick, the concern is that the cost of health coverage could increase so much as to stress the affordability of people in the community even if they have a decent income. The letters will also be sent to regional government entities and the Colorado Association of Ski Towns.

Budget work

As the council works on the 2026 budget, the finance department is warning that regular sales tax increases experienced in Crested Butte the last several years probably won’t continue. Interim finance and administrative service director Rob Sweeney told the council at the September 2 work session that budget projections expect sales tax to plateau and be flat for 2026. So far in 2025, sales tax revenue is up 8% over last year and 5% ahead budget.

While the council will have to decide whether to raise the mill levy for the street and alley fund to cover maintenance expenses, and by how much, Sweeney said one revenue source meant for that fund has been going into the general fund. The so-called Specific Ownership Tax that collects fees for vehicle registrations in Crested Butte could add about $240,000 annually to the street and alley fund. That’s the equivalent of approximately 1.3 mills.

Stuff: roundabout open house, bears, Paradise Park

—A community open house to discuss the proposed Red Lady Roundabout will be held September 16 from 5-7 p.m. in the council chambers.

—Marshals are dealing with bear impacts in town and continue to haze them to convince them to leave the easy food of town.

—The second phase of the Paradise Park workforce rental project should be occupied before the end of September. The final three units are on schedule to be completed in early December.