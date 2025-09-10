Mt. CB closes in on allowing retail marijuana licenses

Capped at four licenses

By Kendra Walker

The town of Mt. Crested Butte is nearing the final steps to allowing retail sales of marijuana. During their September 2 meeting, the Mt. Crested Butte town council approved the first reading of an ordinance that authorizes the establishment of medical, retail and hospitality marijuana businesses in any location in the town where comparable commercial enterprises are permitted.

Earlier this summer, the council expressed interest in allowing retail marijuana licenses in Mt. Crested Butte and has held several work sessions to nail down the parameters of the ordinance. The town will have a cap of four marijuana business licenses, and all marijuana license applications will be subject to final approval by the town council, a similar process as with liquor licenses. The town of Crested Butte currently allows five retail marijuana business licenses.

The council also agreed to allow delivery permits for medical marijuana but not allow delivery permits for regular retail. The council did not want marijuana deliveries to deter people from visiting the base area.

The council will review the second reading of the ordinance at the October 7 meeting, and if approved and adopted the ordinance authorizing retail marijuana licenses will go into effect on January 1, 2026. “This implementation timeline provides Town staff with the necessary opportunity to develop comprehensive procedures, application materials, and fee structures for marijuana business licensing,” explained town clerk Tiffany O’Connell.